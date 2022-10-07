Insecurity destabilising agric sector output nationwide

The last seven years of the current administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari have turned out to be one of the worst for agriculture in the 62 years of the country’s independence. Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, it is regrettable that a country once known globally as having recorded success in it agric sector, has in the last seven years of the current administration recorded abysmal performance with regard to subsistence and cash crop farming. Despite the media hype with huge display of rice and other products as part of the achiement recorded, the actual pulse simply indicate that food scarcity has been become worse now than in the past.

Food security challenges

The situation has been largely orchestrated by the worsening insecurity around the country’s agriculture spheres despite the huge amount of money, running into trillions of naira, made available to the sector to ensure food sufficiency. In fact, it is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari had admitted that Nigeria’s agric sector was facing challenges in all fronts. The food production capacity of local farmers has failed to manifest as rampaging Fulani herdsmen unleash their beastly and brutish orientation violently on innocent farmers across the country, destroying their crops and in extreme cases killing them and raping their wives and daughters. According to the President, who has failed to be decisive as to reining in the herders, in his independence day speech, the agricultural sector remains key to Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts as the sector has been a consistent driver of the non-oil sector contributing immensely to the overall GDP. However, what is the essence of figures when the common man cannot put food on his table?

Worsening security challenges

However, one of the most challenging threats to Nigeria’s food security is that so many farmers have abandoned their farms for safety since there is no presence of security agencies to protect them. Cumulatively, insecurity has impaired food sufficiency with consequences already being seen in skyrocketing food prices and other challenges.

This has prompted stakeholders in the country’s agric sector to be seriously concerned with the worsening security situation in the country. The impact of this crisis on the Nigerian economy remains profound and multi-dimensional. The crisis has crippled lots of private and public investments across the nation. In addition, many households have lost their means of livelihood. Many farmlands across the country have been destroyed with a consequent impact on food production and security.

Post-COVID-19

Also, another major headline in Buhari’s seven years administration in the country’s agric sector is the multiplier effects of COVID-19 on the country’s agric sector and the economy in general. There is no doubt that the country’s food basket of the nation was stiffly challenged by the pandemic, with its result still being felt by Nigerian farmers and Nigerians following inability to import agric products from China and others over restrictions. Invariably, the global coronavirus pandemic posed a big test to food security and safety in Nigeria despite local farmers’ assurances to provide sufficient food for Nigeria’s large population. Many countries including Nigeria are still grappling with inadequate food supply amid the devastating impacts of COVID-19 on agriculture. The impact pulled back aggressive investment in agriculture by Buhari’s administration since revenue generation has been dwindling drastically with the economy living on borrowed funds.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Following the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the threat to attaining food security in the country has further heightened because of the devastating effects on grains and other agric commodity importation. Indeed, there is no gainsaying that the war is fuelling deeper fears about worsening food scarcity in Nigeria, as more people are falling into poverty with supply chain disrupted in all ramifications. With this, the ongoing war is not helping matters globally since it is portraying a gloomy outlook in all ramifications.

Anti-open grazing

bill Another concerns to food security in the last seven years of Buhari’s administration is the controversial signing of Anti- Open Grazing Bill into law by some state governments in the country. In addition, the bill is currently generating rancour between the North and the South and this is not helping the country’s agricultural development.

States like Lagos, Benue, Rivers, Ondo, Oyo and others have already signed the bill into law.

Ruga replacement

Three years after the suspension of the controversial Rural Grazing Area scheme in July 2019, the Federal Government introduced a replacement scheme called the Livestock Intervention Programme to address the lingering farmerherder crisis across the country. This comes amid the Federal Government’s intensified efforts to revive colonial-era grazing routes in many states across the country as per the directive by President Buhari. According to documents from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sighted by this newspaper, the LIP scheme will see the Federal Government establishing eight large herders’ settlements in each of the six pilot states, namely Adamawa, Kwara, Niger, Bauchi, Kaduna and Gombe. The scheme is expected to be extended to other states, following a successful outing in the pilot states. The documents as well as interviews with some officials of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed that the LIP was already being implemented in the six pilot states.

GMO crops

Another major issue heralding the seven years of Buhari’s administration is the controversial approval of Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) crops in the country without considering the interest of humanity and the environment at large. Indeed, this has led to some public health experts and agronomists calling on the Federal Government to review procedures for approval of genetically modified (GM) crops in the country whereby they expressed concerns over the acceptance of several GMOs with questionable risk assessment processes. Specifically, these experts argue that some of the approved GMOs in Nigeria were largely predicated on claims by the applicants, stressing the need to get other opinions about any GM crop before approval. The development, they added, would help protect the population in a way that consumers would be able to choose what they eat, emphasising that the regulatory framework should be reviewed like that of India, where about four parastatals participate in the approval process. According to them, the approval for GMOs should not only be left to the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), saying the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) should also be part of the approval process.

Last line

No doubt, in all ramifications, Nigeria’s agricultural sector is undauntedly facing straits and this is a big concern for agric stakeholders.

