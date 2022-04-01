News Top Stories

Insecurity: Direct IGP, COAS to deploy special forces to troubled LGs in Kaduna –Reps urge FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to direct the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff to deploy special forces to Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State to combat the bandits terrorising the people.

The House also urged the government to set up camps for internally displaced persons and should also provide relief materials to offer succour for the victims of the attack. These resolutions followed a motion of Urgent Public Importance sponsored by Hon. Shehu Balarabe, (APC, Kaduna) at the plenary. While presenting the motion, Hon Shehu Balarabe expressed concerns over rising bandits’ activities in Birnin Gwari and Giwa communities in the past few weeks. He said between March 24 and 28, over 117 people were killed, 130 abducted and over 10,463 people were displaced following a series of attacks launched by bandits across communities in his constituency. According to him, countless cattle were rustled while houses and other valuables belonging to his constituents were razed during the invasions by the bandits. Supporting the motion, House leader, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, said: “Mr Speaker, I arise to speak in the capacity of the Majority Leader who of course is the Ambassador of government on this floor.

“You can see how this Chamber is thrown into disquiet, how this motion is thrown into an emotionally disturbed manner; so emotional by the statements of the mover of the motion. “When you have a government in place, the major responsibility of that government, especially a democratic one which was elected by the people, is to ensure safety of lives and property of the innocent citizens.” He said; “When things like this continue on a daily basis, those of us who are representatives of the government become speechless, we become speechless here to defend actions by the government.

“This is an elected government, under a popular democracy but we continue day in, day out killings, massacre, armed robbery all over, left, right and centre. This is a report from just one local government out of the 774, Giwa Local Government and the case of Giwa is not just a new case, he is only giving us the most recent happening.”

 

Our Reporters

