Politics

Insecurity: Disquiet in Oyo PDP as Makinde, loyalists exit WhatsApp platform over viral video

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

There is disquiet amongst members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State as reports indicate that Governor Seyi Makinde has exited the party’s WhatsApp platform over a video that has gone viral regarding state of insecurity in the state.

 

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Akeem Olatunji had commented on the video of insecurity in the Ibarapa area of the state, calling on the governor to take urgent steps to save the people of Ayete Town from incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

 

Olatunji’s message attached to the video had read: “This video has gone viral but the authority need to confirm the claim. It’s very urgent to address the message.”

 

Reacting to the comment, the governor, who described the persons behind the video as “some idiots” questioned why he has to respond to it. He added that: “Everytime some idiots make a video, the government must respond… I don’t get it really… you need mature people to make meaningful contributions on your platform.”

 

The exit of the governor has therefore been received with mixed reactions from highly placed members of the party in the state majority of who seem baffled by the line of action he took.

 

Nevertheless, majority of the governor’s loyalists within the party have also begun to exit the platform.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Lagos East: APC asks court to dismiss PDP’s objection to Abiru’s candidacy

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a suit seeking to disqualify its candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, from the bye-election to fill the Lagos East Senatorial seat. Abiru, an ex-banker, is vying to replace Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died on June 15, 2020, reportedly […]
Politics

Ekhomu advises FG to halt infiltration of foreign terrorists

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has advised the Federal Government to take urgent actions to counter the infiltration of terrorists from the West African Sub-region into Nigeria. He said that Nigeria’s already dire security situation will be severely aggravated if it is further complicated with attacks by foreign Sahelian Jihadi groups linked to Al-Qaeda and […]
Politics

Lagos East: Abiru asks court to quash PDP’s eligibility challenge

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, on Friday asked Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the challenge on his eligibility for the office by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abiru, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told the judge that the suit filed by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica