Insecurity: Disquiet in Oyo PDP as Makinde, loyalists exit WhatsApp platform over viral video

There is disquiet amongst members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State as reports indicate that Governor Seyi Makinde has exited the party’s WhatsApp platform over a video that has gone viral regarding state of insecurity in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Akeem Olatunji had commented on the video of insecurity in the Ibarapa area of the state, calling on the governor to take urgent steps to save the people of Ayete Town from incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

Olatunji’s message attached to the video had read: “This video has gone viral but the authority need to confirm the claim. It’s very urgent to address the message.”

Reacting to the comment, the governor, who described the persons behind the video as “some idiots” questioned why he has to respond to it. He added that: “Everytime some idiots make a video, the government must respond… I don’t get it really… you need mature people to make meaningful contributions on your platform.”

The exit of the governor has therefore been received with mixed reactions from highly placed members of the party in the state majority of who seem baffled by the line of action he took.

Nevertheless, majority of the governor’s loyalists within the party have also begun to exit the platform.

