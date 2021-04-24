Insecurity: Don’t travel to Nigeria, US warns citizens

*Issues Level 3 travel warning

Tunde Sulaiman, with agency reports

The United States government has warned its citizens not to travel to Nigeria citing the rising insecurity in the country.

In a Travel Advisory issued by the Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs and dated April 20, the US government specifically mentioned crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and maritime crime as reasons for asking their citizens to stay clear of the ‘Giant of Africa’.

On the Travel Advisory Levels of one to four, with four being the highest ‘do not travel’, Nigeria was listed as three.

The Advisory also mentioned a number of states, including Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Rivers as “do not travel” places for US citizens.

In its summary of the Nigerian situation, the Travel Advisory said: “Violent crime – such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage taking, banditry, and rape – is common throughout the country. Kidnappings for ransom occur frequently, often targeting dual national citizens who have returned to Nigeria for a visit, as well as U.S. citizens with perceived wealth. Kidnapping gangs have also stopped victims on interstate roads.

“Terrorists continue plotting and carrying out attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Northeast. “Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting shopping centers, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, transportation hubs, and other places where crowds gather. Terrorists are known to work with local gangs to expand their reach.

“There is civil unrest and low-level armed militancy in parts of Southern Nigeria, especially in the Niger Delta region. Armed criminality, including kidnapping and maritime crime, is also pervasive in this region.

“Violence can flare up between communities of farmers and herders in rural areas.

“There is frequent maritime crime in the Gulf of Guinea.”

The US government also confessed that it “has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in many areas of Nigeria due to security conditions”.

The Travel Advisory further reads in part: “Borno, Yobe, and Northern Adamawa states – Do Not Travel

“The security situation in these states is fluid and unpredictable due to widespread terrorist activity, inter-communal violence, and kidnapping. Security operations to counter these threats may occur without warning.

“Terrorist groups based in the Northeast routinely target humanitarian camps, security forces, churches, schools, mosques, government installations, educational institutions, entertainment venues, and road travelers. Approximately two million Nigerians have been displaced as a result of the violence in Northeast Nigeria.

“Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara states – Do Not Travel

“The security situation in these states is fluid and unpredictable due to widespread inter-communal violence and armed criminality, especially kidnapping and roadside banditry. Security operations to counter these threats may occur without warning.

“Coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt) – Do Not Travel

“Crime is rampant throughout Southern Nigeria, and there is a heightened risk of kidnapping and maritime crime, especially in the Gulf of Guinea. Violent civil unrest and armed militancy persist in these areas.”

Like this: Like Loading...