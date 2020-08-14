Insecurity: Don’t use Mailafia as scape goat –Shehu Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has asked the Federal Government and state governors not to use Dr. Obadiah Mailafia as a scape goattocovertheirinability to finding lasting solutions to the increasing violence and insurgency in the northern part of the country. Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was on Wednesday grilled by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Jos, Plateau State, for some allegations he had made during a radio programme at Nigeria Info, bothering on the insecurity bedeviling the country. Mailafia was interviewed on Monday during one of the station’s programmes ‘Morning Cross Fire’, where he had amongst other things said, “repentant Boko Haram members had revealed to him a serving Northern governor was commander of the terrorist group.”

But addressing newsmen after receiving the award ‘Africa’s Legend of Human Rights,’ by the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) yesterday in Abuja, Sani lambasted the DSS and state governors who were already riding on the issue to make some inciting comments, to pay attention to the crisis on their hands.

