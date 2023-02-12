Insecurity: DPO, 4 others killed in Niger

Daniel Atori, Minna

Following a gun duel between gunmen, suspected to be bandits, and men of the Niger State Police Command, in which several outlaws reportedly escaped with bullet wounds, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and four others have lost their lives.

Making this known on Sunday in Minna, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundele Ayodeji said the Police on Saturday at 11am received information that armed bandits were sighted around Kwakuti-Dajigbe village area of Lambata in an attempt to attack some communities around Gurara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He, however, said a combined team of Police officers from Gawu-Babangida Division and Paiko Division, Military, and local vigilante members were drafted to the scene.

According to him: “The hoodlums were engaged in a gun duel and repelled with scores of them being neutralised, while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“Regrettably, the DPO Paiko, SP Mukhtar Sabiu and four other Police personnel from both Divisions lost their lives during the gun duel.”

