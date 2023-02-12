News

Insecurity: DPO, 4 others killed in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

Following a gun duel between gunmen, suspected to be bandits, and men of the Niger State Police Command, in which several outlaws reportedly escaped with bullet wounds, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and four others have lost their lives.

Making this known on Sunday in Minna, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundele Ayodeji said the Police on Saturday at 11am received information that armed bandits were sighted around Kwakuti-Dajigbe village area of Lambata in an attempt to attack some communities around Gurara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He, however, said a combined team of Police officers from Gawu-Babangida Division and Paiko Division, Military, and local vigilante members were drafted to the scene.

According to him: “The hoodlums were engaged in a gun duel and repelled with scores of them being neutralised, while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“Regrettably, the DPO Paiko, SP Mukhtar Sabiu and four other Police personnel from both Divisions lost their lives during the gun duel.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: Tinubu’s campaign money behind Enugu APC crisis, guber candidate alleges

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Enugu State governorship poll Chief Uchenna Nnaji yesterday blamed the crisis in the party on the expected campaign fund from the national secretariat. Nnaji, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu, said if the anticipated campaign fund from the presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola […]
News

FG lauds Oyetola for investing hugely in health sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government yesterday commended the administration of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for its huge investment in the health sector and for making the health of the citizens its topmost priority as manifested in the huge success the state has recorded in revamping and repositioning the sector in the last two years. This was […]
News

Group laments plight of Nigerians

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Mangroves People Leadership Initiative (MAPLI), a socio-cultural organization has lamented that it is crystal clear that Nigeria has lost its compass. Ambassador Bright Omokhodion Annillin, Chairman of Edo State chapter of MAPLI, who disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Benin to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary said “Nigeria as a nation has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica