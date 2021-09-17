News Top Stories

Insecurity: DSS establishes Special Intervention Squad, Tactical Teams

In its determination to respond appropriately to threats to national security and other emergencies, the Department of State Services (DSS) has established a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), as well as Tactical Teams. As the foremost domestic intelligence agency of the country, the DSS is saddled with the responsibility of detecting and preventing crime against the state. Apart from creating the SIS, and Tactical Teams, the Service also witnessed massive conversion and upgrading of qualified personnel, sponsorship of local and international training programmes among others. Spokesperson for the secret service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the agen-cy has made tremendous progress in the last year, pledging commitment towards improved security across the country.

According to Afunanya, since his appointment on September 13, 2018, the Director-General of the State Services (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, has continued to improve on intelligence gathering mechanism, professionalism and welfare “Bichi’s innovative leadership is commendable, as he has continuously made giant strides,” Afunanya stated. He noted that: “Determined to lift the Service higher, he (DG SS) has pursued rapid human and material development; his impeccable leadership style is staffcentred.

“The DGSS has continued to build staff capacity through infrastructure, training and strategic partnership. “Aside numerous achievements in the preceding years, the last one year has witnessed more, which include acquisition of new structures and extensive renovation of dilapidated ones, to address staff accommodation challenges across states; “Creation of new departments and expansion of portfolios, to accommodate officers; “Formation of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS), and Tactical Team, to respond to emergencies.”

