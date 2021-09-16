News

Insecurity: DSS establishes Special Intervention Squad, Tactical Teams

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

In its determination to respond appropriately to threats to national security and other emergencies, the Department of State Services (DSS) has established a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), as well as Tactical Teams.

As the foremost domestic intelligence agency of the country, the DSS is saddled with the responsibility of detecting and preventing crime against the state.

Apart from creating the SIS, and Tactical Teams, the Service also witnessed massive conversion and upgrading of qualified personnel, sponsorship of local and international training programmes among others.

Spokesperson for the secret service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the agency has made tremendous progress in the last year, pledging commitment towards improved security across the country.

According to Afunanya, since his appointment on September 13, 2018, the Director-General of the State Services (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, has continued to improve on intelligence gathering mechanism, professionalism and welfare

“Bichi’s innovative leadership is commendable, as he has continuously made giant strides,” Afunanya stated.

He noted that: “Determined to lift the Service higher, he (DG SS) has pursued rapid human and material development; his impeccable leadership style is staff-centred.

“The DGSS has continued to build staff capacity through infrastructure, training and strategic partnership.

“Aside numerous achievements in the preceding years, the last one year has witnessed more, which include acquisition of new structures and extensive renovation of dilapidated ones, to address staff accommodation challenges across states;

“Creation of new departments and expansion of portfolios, to accommodate officers;

“Formation of  the Special Intervention Squad (SIS), and Tactical Team, to respond to emergencies.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Coalition: Kukah spoke truth to power in Christmas message

Posted on Author Our Reporter

…warns against further verbal attacks on Catholic Bishop Some concerned patriots under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Professionals, commended the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, His Lordship Rt. Revd Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, for what they said was his unparalleled courage to always speak truth to power. According to the coalition, His Lordship’s […]
News

Commissioner: No police’ll be killed like chicken again in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

The Commissioner of Police of Edo State Police Command, Mr. Johnson Kokumo yesterday said that the command will no longer fold its hands and watch hoodlums kill policemen on active duty like chickens.   This was as he appealed to officers of the Command to go back to their various duty posts and ensure effective […]
News

Marwa signs new pact with US to strengthen Nigeria’s drug war

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the United States Government on how to strengthen Nigeria’s drug war drug even as he assured that the agency will be hard against drug traffickers, exporters and importers operating in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica