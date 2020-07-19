Insecurity: DSS evolves measures against kidnapping, other crimes

News Top Stories

In its determination to contain threats to national security and public safety, occasioned by incidents of kidnapping, terrorism, advanced fee fraud and other related crimes, the Department of State Services (DSS), has evolved far-reaching measures aimed at raising security consciousness in the country.

 

The security tips are contained in a new pamphlet titled, “DSS Guide on Security Consciousness in Nigeria: Tips against Kidnapping and Other Threats”, and obtained exclusively by our correspondent.

 

According to the secret service, the publication is the outcome of a revision of the 2011 edition of “Tips for Developing Security Consciousness”, which was merged with two earlier manuals on anti-kidnapping tips.

 

It further stated that: “As part of efforts to ensure that people are constantly aware of their environment and minimize their exposure to danger, the Service, in 2011 published a manual on tips for developing security consciousness.

 

“Working with varied stakeholders, the manual was widely circulated and well received.

 

“With the complexity of threats, it became obvious that continuous security education is part if the people must play expected roles in national security management.

 

However, the new pamphlet provides adequate enlightenment on both personal and family security, even as it enjoins the public to remain vigilant always.

 

For instance, the DSS has recommended effective access control measures, provision or reinforcement of physical security measures, continuous security education and awareness among staff and workers, controlled disposal of waste, safeguarding of information on the need-to-know principle, proper report, documentation and investigation of security  foundbreaches, as some of the measures to counter basic threats to national security.

 

Again, the Service has made a strong case for management of “appearance and disposition, level of popularity, occupation of sensitive and important positions in society, flippant and unguided, engaging inadequately vetted household employees and staff”, to avoid susceptibility to kidnapping. This was as it further warned against “entrusting confidential and personal information matters to others, inappropriate disclosure of itinerary and excessive display of wealth”. The foremost domestic intelligence agency also dwelt extensively on social media and its negative effect, when not properly used. It, therefore, advised users to “avoid revealing personal data or details about your family on social media”. It continued “Avoid flaunting new cars, houses and other luxurious assets on social media platforms. Never reveal addresses and places you frequent on social media.

 

“Regularly educate and remind your household (children, drivers and other employees) not to reveal information concerning you or your household to the public, strangers or on their social media.”

 

While restating the urgent need for keeping emergency numbers, the DSS said: “It is important to keep contacts with security and response agencies that can promptly respond to distress calls whenever you sense you are being monitored by strangers or you notice any strange activities around you”.

 

Meanwhile, the secret police has cautioned against the use of “provocative or abusive language when engaging in negotiation with criminals”.

 

This, it pointed out, is to safeguard the life of the kidnap victim, whose safety could be jeopardised.

 

