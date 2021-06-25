News

Insecurity: DSS summons Sheikh Gumi after alleging military-bandits’ collusion

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic preacher, has been summoned for questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS).
The DSS invitation was published by VOA Hausa just days after a dispute between Gumi and the Nigerian Army.
Gumi claimed that security agents contributed to Nigeria’s insecurity by partnering with criminals who engage in murder and kidnapping for ransom in an interview with ARISE Television on Wednesday.
Gumi’s declaration was met with sadness and regret by the Nigerian Army the same day.
“The sweeping allegation peddled by the scholar is not only sad and unfortunate, but a calculated attempt to denigrate the Nigerian military and undermine the sacrifices of our patriotic troops, who are working tirelessly to restore peace and stability across the country,” said Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations.
“It is essential to remind ourselves that these same military, being accused of connivance, are the ones who recently put their lives on the line to rescue abductees of the Government Secondary School, Birnin Yawuri from kidnappers.
“While the army will not attempt to excuse the possibility of black sheep amongst its fold, it must be stated unambiguously that it will not condone any form of sabotage or aiding and assisting the enemy by any personnel, as provisions for dealing decisively with such acts are crystallised in Section 45 (1) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A 20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.
“It must also be pointed out, that while the military is very much receptive to constructive criticism, it should not be perceived as a gateway for derogatory comments that have the potential to embolden criminals. It is also necessary to reiterate that patriotism must be taken to a trajectory where subversive conversations on the state are brought to the barest minimum.
“Opinion leaders are enjoined to demonstrate patriotism in building the peace, rather than being agents of distabilisation, thereby aggravating the current security challenges facing the nation.”
Gumi is known for making controversial statements regarding bandits and killer herdsmen.
On Wednesday, he had described bandits and killer herdsmen’s atrocities as “a tribal war,” accusing the government of taking sides.

