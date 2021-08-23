Insecurity: Dust over Masari’s call for self-defence

Lawyers: Govt insincerity sustaining insecurity

Should Nigerians resort to self-help in the face of worsening insecurity in the country? Lawyers say yes, no. AKEEM NAFIU reports

The recent call by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state on residents of the state to arm themselves against bandits and kidnappers has sparked mixed reactions among some senior lawyers.

The lawyers, both of inner and outer Bar, while linking the growing wave of insecurity in the country to lack of sincerity on the part of government, could however not speak with one voice on the need for people to acquire weapons in defence against terror and banditry.

To the proponents of the call, the doctrine of self-defence and acquisition of weapons against terror and armed banditry is justified in a situation where government at all levels have failed in their constitutional duties of protection of lives and property.

However, those opposing Masari’s call were of the views that resorting to self-help is an open invitation to anarchy, lawlessness and breakdown of law and order.

They said resorting to self-help is not the way out of the insecurity challenges bedevilling the nation as it will never help anybody because it will make life brutish. Governor Masari had Tuesday last week while on a condolence visit to the family of ten people crushed to death by some operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) through reckless driving in Jibia town called on Katsina residents to defend themselves against bandits and kidnappers.

A statement signed by Masari’s media aide, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, indicated that the governor believed it is morally wrong for people to submit cheaply to bandits without any attempt to defend themselves.

The governor while insisting that security is everybody’s business said it was the people’s meek submission that emboldened the bandits to continue with their heinous activities with murderous frequency.

Masari’s call on people to arm themselves came on the heels of his complaints to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while on a visit to Katsina, that the state was under severe attacks by bandits and kidnappers, a situation he said had left 10 out of the 34 local government areas of the state vulnerable.

On the occasion, the governor expressed worry over the prevailing security challenges in the state, saying the deteriorating spate of banditry accompanied by kidnapping, raping of innocent women and armed robbery on the state’s highways, were stalling his government’s efforts at restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

Defence minister’s self-defence call

Owing to the worsening state of insecurity in the country, the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), had equally earlier this year called on Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits.

He said it is the responsibility of every citizens to be alert and defend themselves against criminals terrorising their communities.

The minister was reported to have made the call while addressing journalists in an online video that went viral on February 17, 2021. He said: “It is the responsibility of everybody to keep alert and to find safety when necessary. But we shouldn’t be cowards.

At times, the bandits will only come with about three rounds of ammunition, when they fire shots everybody runs. In our younger days, we stand to fight any aggression coming for us.

“I don’t know why people are running from minor things like that. They should stand and let these people know that even the villagers have the competency and capabilities to defend themselves. Our own duty is to ensure that no Nigerian is hurt and we are capable of protecting the integrity of this nation and we’ll continue to do it even though we are so stretched”.

Lawyers on call for self-defence

In the meantime, a cross-section of senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on the propriety of the recent call by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state on residents to arm themselves against bandits and kidnappers terrorizing many communities in the state.

Speaking on the issue, a rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, threw his weight behind the call saying self preservation is the first law of nature.

The silk noted that Masari’s call for self-defence and acquisition of weapons is in order owing to the fact that non-state actors have overwhelmed a legitimately elected government with superior fire power and technological instruments of violence.

He said: “Self preservation is the first law of nature. In a failed state such as Nigeria where nonstate actors have overwhelmed a legitimately elected government with superior fire power and technological instruments of violence, the doctrine of self-defence and acquisition of weapons against terror and armed banditry, as propounded by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, becomes legitimate. “Said Pain, ‘the balance of power is the scale of peace’.

Henry Kissinger was more poignant when he said, ‘peace can be achieved only by hegemony or balance of power’. Dead people don’t complain or enjoy amenities of government. It is safety first.

The primary function of government, says Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution is the government’s provision of welfare and security for the people. Where a government such as the central one in Nigeria that controls the Armed Forces and the Police cannot provide such security, having become overwhelmed by non-state actors insurgency,

Masari’s new found theory resonates across Nigeria. My only caveat here is that citizens should apply for and acquire these arms legally through the appropriate authorities. We cannot afford an avoidable state of chaos and anarchy”.

Speaking in the same vein, a former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adekunle Ojo, disclosed that self-defence is akin to personal vigilance and is excusable in law. He however recommended that use of arms must be in accordance with the law.

“I will rather call the strategy suggested by the Governor of Katsina State ‘self-defence’ mechanism. Self-defence is excusable in law and there is nothing wrong in its wholesale adoption in other states of the federation. It could be likened to a call for personal vigilance.

However, the use of arms must be in accordance with the law”, Ojo said.

However, while expressing opposing view, a senior lawyer, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, suggested the strategic deployment of resources to addressing the challenges posed by insecurity. He said resorting to self-help might escalate the worsening insecurity in the country.

Yusuf said: “The law does not permit anybody to resort to self-help and I want to believe that Governor Masari must have come up with the suggestion out of frustration. It is a failure of the system and this should not make us to resort to a brutish way of life.

If we are to resort to selfhelp, then, the end of it will never be known to anybody and the end will never justify the approach. “I would counsel that we should go back to the drawing board and deploy our resources in fashioning out a strategic approach to our insecurity.

There are various causes of the problem and once we know why insecurity persists, we should address the issues if we are sincere with ourselves.

We must put on our thinking cap and our leaders must be ready to call a spade a spade. It is lack of sincerity on the part of government that insecurity has sustained itself. Whereas, in saner climes, insecurity should not be able to sustain itself.

“There is no country without security challenge but the various problems we are facing in this country are monumental and we are yet to devise ways of tackling them.

Therefore, I don’t think resorting to self-help is the way out, it will never help anybody because it will make life brutish and this is unacceptable”.

Yusuf was echoed by a rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, who also not in support of people’s resort to self-help as a way of tackling rising insecurity problem in the country. He was of the view that the right to unrestricted access to weapons is going to spell doom for peaceful coexistence of Nigeria citizens.

“The declaration by the governor that citizens of the state should acquire weapons to fight bandits or protect themselves against attack by bandits is highly regrettable and unfortunate. This is because such declaration is an open invitation to anarchy, lawlessness and breakdown of law and order.

It is also a tacit acceptance by the governor that he has failed his people in providing basic security for them and their property. “May I submit that the greatest danger about this kind of unpalatable declaration is that it is amenable to abuse.

This is because given the vengeful spirit or cantankerous nature of the people in this part of the world, the right to unrestricted access to weapons is going to spell doom for peaceful coexistence”, Akingbolu said. Executive Director of Access to Justice (AJ), Mr. Joseph Otteh, while sympathizing with Governor Masari over the challenges posed by banditry and kidnapping in Katsina State, said resorting to self-help is not a sustainable solution to the problem.

He said: “Governor Masari’s proposition was one borne out of desperation and there is a lot of empathy for that position given the unceasing attacks by marauders and bandits in that geographical axis. He is also reaffirming that people have a right to self- preservation.

“The louder point however, is the one over which no words were spoken and for which we can only read their lips.

That point is that government is no longer able to guarantee basic security and it is telling and the irony is so vivid that the government being referred to is the one being run by the governor’s political party. “How can people defend themselves when they have no means of acquiring the sorts of capabilities that match the strengths of those of their attackers?

Is this not why, at the most fundamental level and as political theory asserts, people organise themselves into political societies and become members of a political state, paying taxes and so forth so that government can protect them?

“A state that fails to perform this basic duty is accordingly, a failed state.

Unfortunately, It does look like this is close to where we are at themoment. Governor Masari’s desperation is understandable and his proposal is worthy of sympathy, but is not an effective or a sustainable one”.

Like this: Like Loading...