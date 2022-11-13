News

Insecurity: ECWA urges federal, state govts to brace up

The federal and state governments have been charged to squarely address the seemingly intractable security challenges bedeviling the country towards ensuring safety of lives and property.

The charge was contained in a Communique issued at the end of the three-day Joint 15th biannual District Church Councils’  Conference in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State

The communique, jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Joint DCCs Forum, Revd. Raphael Shola Omotosho and Revd. Jacob Olukayode respectively, while lauding the Federal Government, particularly the Kwara State Government for their unrelenting efforts at combating insecurity, implored the state government to do more as incidences of kidnapping, almost unheard of in the recent past, are now on the rise.

The Communique urged the government and concerned security agencies to ensure diligent prosecution of all those arrested in connection with acts of brigandage and criminality so as to serve as deterrents to other criminal elements in the society.

 

