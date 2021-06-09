Insecurity: Ekiti elders to convey summit on panacea

Senior citizens under the umbrella of the Ekiti Council of Elders (ECE) yesterday disclosed its plan to convene a summit of critical stakeholders in the state to map out strategies in tackling the security challenges ravaging around the country. The elders said they had concluded arrangements to bring to a round table, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, all former governors of the state, traditional rulers and religious leaders to discuss the way forward on how to secure the state. The elders expressed serious worry over the killings, destruction of farmlands, kidnappings and all forms of anti-social activities that were creating fear and hampering normal socio-economic activities in the state. A statement by the Secretary-General of the ECE, Niyi Ajibulu, which was made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, said the elders could not fold their arms and watch while people were being killed on a daily basis.
