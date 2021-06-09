News

Insecurity: Ekiti elders to convey summit on panacea

Senior citizens under the umbrella of the Ekiti Council of Elders (ECE) yesterday disclosed its plan to convene a summit of critical stakeholders in the state to map out strategies in tackling the security challenges ravaging around the country. The elders said they had concluded arrangements to bring to a round table, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, all former governors of the state, traditional rulers and religious leaders to discuss the way forward on how to secure the state. The elders expressed serious worry over the killings, destruction of farmlands, kidnappings and all forms of anti-social activities that were creating fear and hampering normal socio-economic activities in the state. A statement by the Secretary-General of the ECE, Niyi Ajibulu, which was made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, said the elders could not fold their arms and watch while people were being killed on a daily basis.

News

Zulum shares food packages to 10,000 displaced families

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

On the second day of his ongoing stay in Damasak, in the shores of Lake Chad, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday supervised the distribution of food items to 10,000 internally displaced families in need of support.   Each of the 10,000 families received 25kg of rice, 25kg of beans, 25kg of maize and 5 […]
News

Delhi running out of space to cremate Covid dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in India’s capital Delhi have asked local authorities to identify more sites for Covid-19 cremations. A second wave of the coronavirus is ravaging parts of India, overwhelming hospitals, morgues and crematoriums, reports the BBC. The total number of infections passed 18 million on Thursday, with 386,452 more recorded, the biggest one-day increase on […]
News

Firm reopens Oasis Garden Epe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Photizo Properties Limited has reopened Oasis Garden Epe, urging investors to rest assured of their investment especially on Oasis Garden Poka, Epe. Investors, realtors recently gathered to celebrate the reopening. The event was graced by the Oba of Poka Epe, Ayodele Kolawole Ailru, accompanied by some members of his cabinet. In his speech, he gave […]

