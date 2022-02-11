News

Insecurity: Ekiti moves to enumerate landed property, street naming

Posted on

The Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has ordered the training of 485 enumerators for the enumeration of landed property and naming of streets in the 16 local government areas. According to Fayemi, a proper land policy is crucial as it will enable the state to tackle its security challenges and ensure even distribution of amenities. The governor, who spoke yesterday during training program for the enumerators and community relations officers in Ado Ekiti, lamented that a lack of proper street naming and numbering is affecting development.

Fayemi, represented by the Director General, Bureau of Lands, Mrs Funke Falodun, said the measure would also equip Ekiti’s land administration and management. He said that the programme, midwifed by the Ekiti State Geospatial Data Center (EK-SGDC), was in furtherance of the Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (STFAS) Disbursement Link Indicator (DLI) 11.3 Property Records Survey Scheme of Ekiti State. The governor said: “The essence of the training program is to get the enumerators and com-munity relations officers abreast of the importance of quality spatial data collection to the development of our state.

 

Our Reporters

