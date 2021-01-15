News

Insecurity: EKiti NACOMYO charges govt to be alive to responsibilities

Posted on

The Ekiti State chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations, (NACOMYO) has expressed deep concern over alarming rate of banditry and kidnapping bedeviling the State. The association charged government on dutiful roles in ensuring protection of people’s lives and properties as enshrined in the Constitution.

The religious group in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ado Ekiti by the State Coordinator, Mr Tajudeen Olutope Ahmed, declared that government should also henceforth take over payment of the various ransoms being serially demanded by abductors from their victims, to bring relief to their families and reduce tension.

He said the call had become necessary because the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999), as amended stated in Section 14 (2)(b) that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

