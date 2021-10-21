News Top Stories

Insecurity: El-Rufai demands recruitment of 774,000 security officials

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday called on the Federal Government to recruit 1,000 youths into the law enforcement agencies from each of the 774 local government areas. El-Rufai, who lamented the security challenges facing the country, said the available law officers were not enough to adequately tackle the security issues. He made the suggestion after receiving the Kaduna State Security Incidents Report for the Third Quarter (July-September). He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the criminal gangs terrorizing communities in the North as terrorists to enable soldiers to deal with them without any international implication.

El-Rufai said: “The military and other security agencies have commenced operations against the bandits. “These operations, which began in the third quarter, are degrading bandits but they are not yet simultaneous across all the affected states in the North-West. “This reflects the limitations that personnel and other resource deficits have imposed on the federal security agencies. “There are simply not enough boots on the ground to have credible deployments in most places to protect communities, deter crime and enforce law and order. “Many states in the North-West and North Central have adopted an unconventional approach to help the federal security agencies to better protect our communities. There is no alternative to launching simultaneous operations.

