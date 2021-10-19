News Top Stories

Insecurity: El-Zakzaky, wife sue FG for N4bn over passport seizure

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife, Zeenat, have filed a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja, challenging the seizure of their international passports by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

 

In their separate suits filed by the Femi Falana Chambers on October 14, they told the court that their passports were last seen in the possession of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), which has officially denied that it was in their possession.

 

On attempting to renew their passports through the Immigration Service, it was revealed that the passports were flagged by the DSS.

 

They added that all requests to remove the restriction were ignored by the DSS. El-Zakzaky and his wife added that the seizure of their passports, and an absence of a court order, amounts to a threat to their lives since they have been denied the opportunity to seek urgent medical attention outside the country as recommended by their doctors.

 

The duo asked the court to compel the DSS and the AGF to release their passports and lift the red flag restrictions.

 

They are also asking the court to declare that the seizure of their passports since May 2019, as illegal and unconstitutional because it violates their fundamental rights to freedom of movement.

 

They asked the court to mandate the defendants to pay the sum of N2 billion each, as general and exemplary damages, for the violation of their rights to freedom of movement.

 

The reliefs sought include by the plaintiffs include: “A declaration that the seizure of the Applicants Passport No A50578740 since May 2019 is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates his fundamental right to freedom of movement guaranteed by Section 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999  (As Amended) and Article 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act (CAP A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“A declaration that the Red Flag Travelling Restrictions placed on the Applicants Passport and land borders by the Respondents without a court order is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates his right to fair hearing guaranteed by Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act (CAP A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

 

“A declaration that the refusal of the Respondents to allow the Applicant to travel abroad for medical treatment constitutes a threat to his life guaranteed by Section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act (CAP A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“An order of this Honourable Court mandating the Respondents to release the Applicant’s international passport number A50578740 to him in order to enable him to access prompt and adequate medical attention as recommended by his physicians.

 

“An order of this Honourable Court mandating the Respondents to lift the Red Flag Restrictions (and all or every form of restriction howsoever) placed on the International Passport number A50578740 of the Applicant by agents of the Respondents forthwith.

“An order of this Honourable Court mandating the Respondents to pay over to the applicant the sum of Two Billion Naira (N2,000,000,000.00) as general and exemplary damages for the violation of the Applicant’s rights to freedom of movement, fair hearing and property.

 

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Respondents from further violating the Applicants fundamental rights in any manner whatsoever and howsoever without lawful justification.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Police crack down on criminal gangs in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…arrest 40 cultists, recover weapons Barely 24 hours after Governor Udom Emmanuel rejigged the security apparatus of Akwa Ibom state to tackle growing violent crimes and insecurity few days to Christmas, the State command of the Nigeria Police Force has begun cracking down on criminal gangs within Uyo Metropolis. The governor, on Thursday, donated 30 […]
News

Pipeline vandalism drops by 37.21% –NNPC

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa

…increases gas supply for power generation 17.174 bscuf of gas flared The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the country recorded a 37.21 per cent reduction in cases of oil pipeline vandalism nationwide in the month of January. According to the January 2021 edition of the NNPC’s 66th Monthly Financial and Operations Report […]
News

FG moves to avert ASUP strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government yesterday met with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in a bid to avert the union’s scheduled nationwide strike over government’s failure to meet its demands. New Telegraph recalled that ASUP had on 8th October, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on the nonimplementation of NEEDS […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica