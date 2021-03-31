News

Insecurity: Elders urge Buhari to convene national dialogue

Some concerned elders in the country have stressed the importance of convening a national dialogue, which aim, they said was to discuss the rising spate of insecurity and other issues of national concerns.
The elders, who operate under the auspices of Nigerian Elders, charged authorities on the urgent need to engage youths through  peace advocacy meetings.
It was their estimation that, through such meaningful engagements, fundamental nation-building issues will be addressed.
This, the elders added, was with a view to addressing ethnic, religious as well as other fault lines that have continued to threaten national cohesion and peaceful co-existence.
In a statement, Wednesday, the elders admonished authorities to adhere strictly to the federal character principle, saying the constitutional requirement was intended to address the nation’s plurality.
They expressed worries over what they claimed was the neglect of the South East Geopolitical zone in appointments, especially in the country’s security sector. Consequently, they tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to review his policy with a view to correcting the anomaly.
“We are a group of elders from the six geopolitical zones of the country, that have worked at different high levels of our chosen careers.
“We are worried at the current security situation in the country. It is regrettable that the development which had come like a child’s play some few years ago, has assumed the current dimension.
“We are alamed by the dangerous wave of violence blowing round the country, which must not be allowed to fester, given that it does no one any good.
“We are concerned about blatant disregard to the federal character principles in appointments into key positions in the country. We task President Muhammadu Buhari to reflect over this and put things in their right places as the drafters of our constitution did not make any mistake in making the provision.”

