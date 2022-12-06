Insecurity, Elections: Don’t give in to fear, CAN tells Nigerians

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised Nigerians not to give in to fear as a result of the high level of insecurity and uncertainties within the nation’s political economy.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who spoke during the Carol of Nine Lessons at the National Christian Centre in Abuja yesterday, said Nigerians were in a time when they experienced things that are more than the ordinary and things that were difficult to comprehend.

He said: “Residents of Nigeria tend to live in fear as people do not feel free and safe to move around and go about their legitimate businesses. As Nigerians prepare for the General Elections 2023, many people are not sure of the outcome. “There are fears that some may resort to violence if the elections do not favour them.

It is a period that arsonists have already destroyed election materials in certain places with the mindset to truncate the process of elections in 2023. We are in a precarious time because people who are displaced from their homes due to insecurity are not sure of how to participate in the forth-coming elections. “These situations are really frightening but how should we respond to these situations in which we found ourselves?

Are we to rely on human wisdom? Are we to seek human solutions to all these challenges? Fear could lead to irreparable mistakes. It is the greatest weapon of the enemy to take one or a country away from the purpose of God. “Should we live in fear? No! As children of God who are redeemed by His name, we should not be afraid even in the face of all these challenges.”

