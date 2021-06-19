Insecurity: Emir of Zuru charges Nigeria military to outsmart bandits

The Emir of Zuru, Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Muhammadu Sani Sami (rtd) has charged the Military to go the extra-mile to out wit bandits ravaging the Northern parts of the country. Sami told the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8th Division, Sokoto, Major General U. A. Yusuf to engage his men in more aggressive patrols and carry out effective smart ambushes on the insurgence in the area.

The charge was contained in a communiqué signed by the Secretary, Zuru Emirate Council, Hassan Muhammad Gado during the GOC’s official working visit to Zuru, adding that the security agencies must be proactive and ensure prompt response to distress calls from communities and destroying bandits camps or hideout in the area. “I expressed confidence on the capacity of the GOC, given his antecedent in the Nigerian Army and wished him success, the Nigerian Army remains the last hope of the masses when it comes to protection of lives and properties of the citizens, Nigerian Army must be wiser and better than bandits” he added.

The Emir pointed out the need for the State and Federal Governments to provide logistics and equipment to the Nigerian Army in order to enable them effectively combat banditry and similar criminals tendencies not only in Zuru Emirate but in other communities affected by the activities of the bandits in the North Western party if the country. Responding, the GOC said that the aim of his visit was to solicit for the support of all the Traditional institutions in the area as he promised to confront bandits and other similar criminals in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...