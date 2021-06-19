News

Insecurity: Emir of Zuru charges Nigeria military to outsmart bandits

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comments Off on Insecurity: Emir of Zuru charges Nigeria military to outsmart bandits

The Emir of Zuru, Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Muhammadu Sani Sami (rtd) has charged the Military to go the extra-mile to out wit bandits ravaging the Northern parts of the country. Sami told the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8th Division, Sokoto, Major General U. A. Yusuf to engage his men in more aggressive patrols and carry out effective smart ambushes on the insurgence in the area.

The charge was contained in a communiqué signed by the Secretary, Zuru Emirate Council, Hassan Muhammad Gado during the GOC’s official working visit to Zuru, adding that the security agencies must be proactive and ensure prompt response to distress calls from communities and destroying bandits camps or hideout in the area. “I expressed confidence on the capacity of the GOC, given his antecedent in the Nigerian Army and wished him success, the Nigerian Army remains the last hope of the masses when it comes to protection of lives and properties of the citizens, Nigerian Army must be wiser and better than bandits” he added.

The Emir pointed out the need for the State and Federal Governments to provide logistics and equipment to the Nigerian Army in order to enable them effectively combat banditry and similar criminals tendencies not only in Zuru Emirate but in other communities affected by the activities of the bandits in the North Western party if the country. Responding, the GOC said that the aim of his visit was to solicit for the support of all the Traditional institutions in the area as he promised to confront bandits and other similar criminals in the area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Viral video: Abe wants Amaechi’s supporters arrested

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The immediate past senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has urged security agencies to arrest the supporters of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, for threatening to burn down Rivers in a viral video. Abe in a statement said that Nigeria cannot indefinitely tolerate lawlessness, rascality and impunity, as the […]
News

Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in one week

Posted on Author Reporter

*As NCDC confirms 603 new cases Nigeria recorded its lowest daily fatality toll in one week with six persons confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday. A total of 634 deaths have now been recorded in the country, with 76 lives lost to COVID-19 in the past seven days. The daily count of […]
News

Oyetola lifts curfew to fast track economic activities

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

A 10-hour curfew imposed on the people of Osun State was yesterday lifted by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Oyetola said that the 8p.m. to 6a.m.curfew was cancelled having observed that residents of the state had fully cooperated and complied with the government’s directives. A statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica