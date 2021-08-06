Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
News

Insecurity: Emmanuel advocates entrepreneurship, job creation

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has advocated the integration of entrepreneurial skills geared towards creating wealth in the scheme of the Presidential Amnesty programme (PAP) in order to equip repentant exmilitants in the Niger Delta region self-sufficient, rather than depending only on stipends from the government. The governor stated this yesterday at the Executive Chambers, Government House, Uyo, the state capital, during a visit by the Interim Administrator of the PresidentialAmnestyProgramme, Col. Milland Dikio (rtd).

This was as Governor Emmanuel called on the Federal Government to partner Niger Delta states to identify their specific needs, including reactivation of some moribund industrieswhere repentant exmilitantscouldbegainfullyemployed and engaged in diverse skills in order to create sustainable wealth for the society rather than depend solely on stipendsfromthegovernment. He added: “I am happy you mentioned clearly that Akwa Ibom people have not benefited so much, and so I am assuming your visit is to see how our people can benefit much more now.

“I am one of those who believe that the stipends are not the solution to the whole programme. We have Ebughu Fisheries Terminal that has beendormantovertheyears; these are assets that if reactivated and put into use would have helped in this amnesty programme, asthesestipends will not go anywhere.”

Our Reporters

