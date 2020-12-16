Insecurity: End attacks on schools, Reps tell FG

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to urgently bring to an end attacks on educational institutions, insurgency, banditry and kidnappings across the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion brought by Rep. Musa Sarkin Adar (APC, Sokoto) and 75 other lawmakers. In passing the motion, the House also called on the Federal Government to review the security architecture of the country because of their seeming demonstration of diminishing returns.

The chamber called on the central government to expedite action on the safe return of all abducted school children, from the incidents of Chibok to the most recent one at Kankara town in Katsina State.

The lawmakers further called on the Federal Government to urgently implement the Safe Schools Declaration to protect children and teachers from attacks in schools and ensure that their education continues without hindrance at all times.

Leading debate on the motion, Adar noted that in April 2014, a Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State was attacked and 276 female students were kidnapped.

Also, he noted, in February 2014, yet another attack was recorded whereby dozens of students were murdered at the Federal Government College, Buni Yadi in Yobe State and classrooms set on fire. He further noted that in February 2018, 110 schoolgirls were kidnapped from the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State.

He recalled that other schools that have suffered similar attacks include Babington Junior Secondary School, Ikorodu, Lagos State; Turkish International Secondary School, Isheri in Ogun State; Lagos State Senior Model College, Igbo Nla in Lagos State and Government Girls Secondary School, Moriki in Zamfara State.

According to him, in the most recent attack of Friday, December 11 at Government Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, hundreds of students were kidnapped by bandits. The motion was unanimously passed.

