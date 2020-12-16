Insecurity: End attacks on schools, Reps tell FG

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to urgently bring to an end attacks on educational institutions, insurgency, banditry and kidnappings across the country. T

his followed the adoption of a motion brought by Rep. Musa Sarkin Adar (APC, Sokoto) and 75 other lawmakers. In passing the motion, the House also called on the Federal Government to review the security architecture of the country because of their seeming demonstration of diminishing returns.

The chamber called on the central government to expedite action on the safe return of all abducted school children, from the incidents of Chibok to the most recent one at Kankara town in Katsina State. The lawmakers further called on the Federal Government to urgently implement the Safe Schools Declaration to protect children and teachers from attacks in schools and ensure that their education continues

Like this: Like Loading...