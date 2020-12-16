News Top Stories

Insecurity: End attacks on schools, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to urgently bring to an end attacks on educational institutions, insurgency, banditry and kidnappings across the country. T

 

his followed the adoption of a motion brought by Rep. Musa Sarkin Adar (APC, Sokoto) and 75 other lawmakers. In passing the motion, the House also called on the Federal Government to review the security architecture of the country because of their seeming demonstration of diminishing returns.

 

The chamber called on the central government to expedite action on the safe return of all abducted school children, from the incidents of Chibok to the most recent one at Kankara town in Katsina State. The lawmakers further called on the Federal Government to urgently implement the Safe Schools Declaration to protect children and teachers from attacks in schools and ensure that their education continues

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Oyo gives N116.5m bursary to 233 Law School students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Oyo State Government has begun payment of N500, 000 Bursary to each of the 233 indigenes of the state in the Nigerian Law School for the 2020/2021 Session. Besides, the state had earmarked N834, 500, 000 in the proposed 2021 Budget for Bursary awards, financial assistance to outstanding students and local and foreign scholarships […]
News

Osun #EndSARS conveners kick against fresh protest

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Co-conveners of the #End- SARS protest in Osun State have distanced themselves from another round of protest which broke out in the state on Monday, describing the development as self-serving, needless, unnecessary and capable of compromising the peace and progress of the state. A group of youth being led by Emmanuel Adebayo had on Monday […]
News

NCDC DG, WHO ranks A’Ibom EOC as best in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  … says State’s Medical Facilities represent future of healthcare in Nigeria     The Director General of Nigerian Center for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has adjudged the Emergency Operating Center in Akwa Ibom State as the best in the country.     Dr. Ihekweazu and officials of World Health Organisation (WHO), who were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: