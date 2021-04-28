News

Insecurity: Enugu Pentecostal Bishops want Buhari to summon National Dialogue

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), yesterday in Enugu called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, summon a national dialogue in the face of rising insecurity across the country. PFN, Enugu State chapter, made the call at a press briefing shortly after a meeting of Pentecostal Bishops in Enugu. Chairman of the Christian group, Bishop Dr. Godwin Madu, who was flanked by other bishops and elders, said danger was looming in the country. The Christian leaders spoke on a wide range of issues, warning that even the 2023 general elections was under threat. He said this was not a time for the government to talk tough without commensurate action, but a time to deploy the carrot and stick approach, as secessionist groups increase in the country.

“The agitation for secession coming from different parts of the country is as a result of lack of confidence in the government and marginalization of some segments of the country in the scheme of things. “Government should, therefore, dialogue with the agitating groups at different parts of the country, including youths, religious leaders and people of different ethnicity and languages. The country is boiling here and there and the government is turning a blind eye. The government should, as a matter of urgency, call for discussion/dialogue to end this looming trouble.

While declaring that the general insecurity and bloodletting in the country called for concern, Madu said: “The Fulani herdsmen go about killing people, burning houses and raping our innocent daughters, mothers and wives. We condemn these actions; it has never been so in the past.

“The issue is, bandits and unknown gunmen have made the country unsafe for everybody. They have killed so many people here and there. This has caused us sleepless nights with questions yet to be answered. Where are they from and who are they? We call on the government of both the state and the federal level to unravel their identity since both the IPOB and the MASSOB have disowned them.” On the 2023 general elections, the PFN said efforts should be made to secure the land ahead of the election, stressing that: “Only credible leaders who can turn the fortunes of the country around for the good of the people would be elected. “They must have the capacity to serve for the betterment of the masses who have suffered untold hardships in the hands of bad leaders. “The Pentecostal Bishops of Enugu are also calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria not to consider any form of increment in the price of petrol again. The civil society must resist any further plan to impoverish the masses.” They backed full autonomy for the legislatures and the judiciary, calling on the governors to “obey and respect the law. Let all the legislative houses and the judiciary be allowed to run their affairs. Enough of these avoidable strikes,” they stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Presidency: Magu’s suspension won’t affect EFCC’s operation

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Presidency has said that the suspension of the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, would not affect the operation of the anti-graft agency. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday clarified […]
News Top Stories

Parties adopt new vote-buying tactics to evade EFCC, security agencies

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Akure

…engage in cash transfers, bulk payment buying, others   Yesterday’s governorship election in Ondo State witnessed a structured vote-buying tactics as political parties devised new means to evade the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies in order to induce voters. In most of the voting centers in Akure South, the parties […]
News

Test Multichoice CEO for COVID-19, Reps tell NCDC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives on Wednesday advised the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to test the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe for COVID-19. The advice was given by the House ad hoc committee investigating the non-implementation of pay as you go tariff plan by broadcast satellite providers following the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica