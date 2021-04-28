Insecurity: Enugu Pentecostal Bishops want Buhari to summon National Dialogue

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), yesterday in Enugu called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, summon a national dialogue in the face of rising insecurity across the country. PFN, Enugu State chapter, made the call at a press briefing shortly after a meeting of Pentecostal Bishops in Enugu. Chairman of the Christian group, Bishop Dr. Godwin Madu, who was flanked by other bishops and elders, said danger was looming in the country. The Christian leaders spoke on a wide range of issues, warning that even the 2023 general elections was under threat. He said this was not a time for the government to talk tough without commensurate action, but a time to deploy the carrot and stick approach, as secessionist groups increase in the country.

“The agitation for secession coming from different parts of the country is as a result of lack of confidence in the government and marginalization of some segments of the country in the scheme of things. “Government should, therefore, dialogue with the agitating groups at different parts of the country, including youths, religious leaders and people of different ethnicity and languages. The country is boiling here and there and the government is turning a blind eye. The government should, as a matter of urgency, call for discussion/dialogue to end this looming trouble.

While declaring that the general insecurity and bloodletting in the country called for concern, Madu said: “The Fulani herdsmen go about killing people, burning houses and raping our innocent daughters, mothers and wives. We condemn these actions; it has never been so in the past.

“The issue is, bandits and unknown gunmen have made the country unsafe for everybody. They have killed so many people here and there. This has caused us sleepless nights with questions yet to be answered. Where are they from and who are they? We call on the government of both the state and the federal level to unravel their identity since both the IPOB and the MASSOB have disowned them.” On the 2023 general elections, the PFN said efforts should be made to secure the land ahead of the election, stressing that: “Only credible leaders who can turn the fortunes of the country around for the good of the people would be elected. “They must have the capacity to serve for the betterment of the masses who have suffered untold hardships in the hands of bad leaders. “The Pentecostal Bishops of Enugu are also calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria not to consider any form of increment in the price of petrol again. The civil society must resist any further plan to impoverish the masses.” They backed full autonomy for the legislatures and the judiciary, calling on the governors to “obey and respect the law. Let all the legislative houses and the judiciary be allowed to run their affairs. Enough of these avoidable strikes,” they stated.

