Insecurity erodes faith in democracy, country –Anglican Achbishop of Ondo

The Diocese of Akure (Church of Nigeria) Anglican Communion has taken a critical look at the state of nation especially insecurity and passed a verdict of incompetence on the tiers of government for their inability to secure the country.

The church in a communiqué after the first session of the 14th synod of the Diocese, said insecurity especially attacks on churches has made many Nigerians to lose faith in democracy and the country.

Also, the church lamented the high cost of living in the country and the industrial action embarked upon by academic and non academic staff unions of universities in the country and charged the government to proffer solution to the myriads of problems bedeviling the country.

In the communiqué signed by the Archbishop of Ondo Province and Bishop of Akure Diocese, Dr Simeon Borokini, lamented the insecurity in the country and the recent bombing of Saint Francis Church, Owo in Owo Local Government area of Ondo State expressed worry about the several attacks on churches in the country and incapability of the government to bring the culprits to book.

On the state of the nation’s security, Borokini said “the Synod joins all well-meaning Nigerians to condemn the recent barbaric and dastardly act of unprovoked killing of Christian worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo on the 5th day of June 2022. Synod commiserates with the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the entire Owo community, Government of Ondo state and the families of the victims on this very unfortunate incident.

“The Synod is therefore greatly concerned and worried about the unprecedented wave of different but overlapping insurgencies; almost every part of the country has been hit by activities of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. This scale of insecurity threatens the very fabric of Nigeria society.

With every attack that is carried out on a daily basis, human lives are either lost or permanently damaged. “As a result of this, faith in democracy and the country is gradually being eroded.

The Synod advises all tiers of government, especially the Federal Government, to wake up to their responsibility of securing life and property in Nigeria. Synod also advises that the government should heed the call for the establishment of State Police which is now imperative in order to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.”

On the economy of the nation, the church lamented the high cost of living and charged the government to enact policy that would alleviate the poverty of the people. It said: “Synod observes the very poor state of the Nigerian economy occasioned by excessive borrowing, overdependence on importation, hyper-inflation and the continuous depreciation of the naira plaguing and ravaging the country at the moment.

These have increased the cost of living with the attendant rise in poverty index. There is inadequate political will by the Government to increase the productive capacity of the citizens. Synod urges Government at all levels to take drastic measures at curtailing this ugly trend.” The synod expressed worry about the protracted imbroglio between Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal government leading to the closure of public universities in Nigeria for months.

The synod said: “this strike is of great concern to the Synod. This has led to idleness of millions of Nigerian youths, increased youth restiveness and avoidable death of some of the students. These incessant strikes have reduced the quality of tertiary education in Nigeria. Therefore, Synod strongly advises that both Federal Government and ASUU should find a lasting solution to this impasse soonest in the best interest of our nation.”

On youth unemployment, Borokini said: “Synod notes with concern the alarming rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria. This has led to a great increase in social vices such as prostitution, cyber-crimes, money rituals and others. Synod therefore appeals to the government to create an enabling environment to promote investment opportunities for the private sector.”

The synod commended the Federal Government for her efforts in infrastructural development specifically road and railway networks in some parts of the country.

However, it expressed worry about the deplorable condition of Akure-Ado Ekiti Road reported to have been awarded for reconstruction and dualisation a few years ago which has become a death trap to the motorists and other road users. Ahead of the next general election, Borokini said “the Synod notes the shift from ballot snatching and thuggery to another unhealthy development of vote buying during primary and general elections in Nigerian politics.

The synod therefore enjoins all political actors to be deliberate in discouraging this ugly trend in order to preserve our electoral values. The synod commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his constant expression of opinion on national issues that are of interest to Nigerians especially the establishment and sustenance of Amotekun Corps saying this highly commendable and reassuring. However, Synod pleaded with the governor to pay more attention to the payment of salaries of workers and pensioners.

Speaking on the theme of the synod titled “Be a worthy Ambassador of Christ” Borokini said the theme is apt at this time, not just in our nation Nigeria, but globally, where many Christians have compromised the faith through corruption, unfaithfulness and betrayal which permeate the entire system.

According to him, this compromise was occasioned by economic hardship, insecurity, political influence and religious bigotry saying the theme is not only an encouragement for Christians to remain steadfast but also to be focused notwithstanding the atmosphere of insecurity and faith-targeted persecution, knowing that they are expected to shine as light in this crooked and perverse generation.

