Insecurity: Evaluating Ugwuanyi’s options at restoring sanity

Armed men, whose identities are still unknown on September 21, attacked a police checkpoint at Nachi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, along Enugu- Anambra old road, killing two officers on the spot. The victims were reportedlyon duty atthecheckpoint when the hoodlums struck. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, while reacting to the incident, saidthecommandhadbegunaction to track down the killers of the cops.

Only two days earlier, on Sunday, September 19 and in what appearedliketherenewalof onslaught against the public and institutions of government, unknown persons torched the Awgu Local Government Areaofficeof theIndependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state. Prior to that, unknown gunmen had invaded the venue of a political meeting at a community in Nenwe, Aninri Local Government Area where they subjected the participants to torture after damaging their vehicles and motorbikes. In recent years, insecurity has been rising and ebbing like a tidal seashore wave in Enugu, the Coal City-state.

But in recent months the state witnessed a dangerous spike. The major sources of insecurity in the state include intermittent attacks by killer-herdsmen, communal clashes, occasional kidnappings and some targeted assassination cases once in a while. With such disturbing security breaches, some residents began to question the claim of the state as one of the most secure states in the country. But the state government and security outfits have upped their game to stem the tide. It’s indeed been a hail of time to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and security chiefs in the state.

The state has witnessed a high turnover of Commissioners of Police apparently owing to efforts at arresting the situation. The governor, genuinely concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the state, has thrown inalmost everythinghe has.

All manner of security measures havebeeninvoked, bothadministrative and legislative in nature. The security agencies, especially the police, have not been sleeping as well. Major busts have been made. Some of the culprits have been arrested. Yet, like everything security, eternal vigilance appears to be the watchword, as the men of the underworld spring surprises at unexpected moments and places.

The 2016 invasion of Ukpabi Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state by killer-herdsmen who left scores butchered to death and others woundedthrew thestate intothe spotlight. Enugu hosts the headquarters of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army. There are military checkpoints here and there, yet security was still a big challenge. People were kidnapped, motorists attacked or killed. Even security stations are not left out. Armed bandits invaded police stations.

The development was compounded by the #EndSars protests as well as the formation of the Eastern Security Network by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In 2019, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Land, Mr Augustine Ude, was kidnapped.

Ude was kidnapped between Isuawa and the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) permanent site, along Enugu- Port-Harcourt Expressway. At a point, that axis became almost impassable due to the activities of kidnappers. It was along the same road that a traditional ruler and his wife were kidnapped, and the family had to cough out N20 million before they were freed, according to sources.

In August 22, 2019, Nchatancha Emene in Enugu East Local Government Area erupted in violent protests following the alleged rape and killing of a middle-aged woman on her farm by unknown persons. The protesters blocked the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway for some hours, setting bonfires on the road before anti-riot policemen were deployed to break the crowd, using teargas canisters. The woman identified by an eyewitness as Mama Chinagorom or Mrs Pat Ugwu, was reportedtohavegonetothefarmtoharvestcassava but failed to return home. However, the search party the next day discovered the mutilated and disembowelled body of the woman.

Less than 74 hours after, another woman was reportedly raped and killed around St Bernard Road, Nchatancha Nike, Enugu. A resident of Emene area said the woman was a native of Akpugo and was attacked by herdsmen on her way to Emene in the morning of Saturday. Again, Enugu came under siege of kidnappers and herders on August 23, 2019 as they abducted a family of four and a couple along Obioma- Nsude axis of Enugu- Anambra old road. The family of four were said to be travelling in a Toyota Venza car when the kidnappers intercepted the vehicle and took all of them away around 8.30 pm. Priortotheabovesecuritybreaches, thepeaceof the state was shattered on August 1, 2019, following the killing of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, Parish Priest of St. James GreaterParish, Ugbawka, byunknowngunmensuspectedtobeherders. The Rev Fr. Was killed along Ihe-Agbudu road in Awgu LGA. His death came a few months after Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu, the parish priest of St Mark Catholic Church; Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu LGA in Enugu State was similarly killed. The governor had before then held a series of securitymeetings with securitychiefs in the state, as well as traditional rulers and Neighbourhood Watchgroupsacrossthestatewherefar-reaching decisions were taken.

Thus, during the governor’s two successive visits to Awgu, he went right into the heart of the forest dotted with caves, where the notorious criminals had used as their hideout. He gaveorders forclearing of theforestswhile preserving the caves and other tourism and conservation assets within the forest. Other security measures taken by the governor to stem the tide of crime included sending an anti-kidnapping bill to the state assembly, as well as a directive for immediate employment of 1,700 forest guards within 30 days comprising 100 persons per local government, and plans to overhaul and reviewNeighbourhood Watchstructureand law in the state.

The state government also approved the payment of stipends to 5,200 Vigilante/NeighbourhoodWatchpersonnelcomprising20personsper ward in the state, even as the state government reassured of its commitment to the peace and security of lives and property. TheSouth-EastGovernors’Forumhadagreed to establish a regional security outfit to be named ‘Ebubeagu’ but the earlier security outfits established in the state still exist. Despite the measures being put in place by Ugwuanyi, the state continued to witness intermittent violent crimes as captured earlier.

The increasing spate of kidnapping, killing and suspected herdsmen attack led to insinuations even from high places of possible sabotage or what some people prefer to call conspiracy theory. The insecurity in the state was not helped by the several clashes between unknown gunmen andsecuritypersonnelinthe state.

Theunknown gunmen in recent times have attacked security formations and INEC offices. They attacked a police station at Uzo-Uwani, Ikiriki police station in Enugu among other places. They also attacked INEC offices in Udenu and the state headquarters Enugu. Onlyrecently, August1,2021, anelderlywoman identified as Mrs Anna was among eight people killedbysuspectedFulaniherdsmenatOkpokwu Mgbuji community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State. The deceased was said to have recently buried her daughter, Chinyere Ede and son-in-law, Japhet Ede, who were killed in the earlier attack carriedoutbyherdsmeninthecommunity. Itwas gathered thatthecouplewerekilled alongsidetwo others on May 27, 2021, at Okpokwu Mgbuji. They were laid to rest on July 22. Meanwhile, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter condemned in strong terms the killing of the people of Okpokwu-Mgbuji. In a statement issued to journalists in Enugu and signed by Prof. Fred Odo Eze and Malachy Chuma Ochie, state President and Secretary, respectively, Ohanaeze said: “Unwarranted invasion andwanton destructionof lives andproperty including farmlands by Fulani herdsmen” of Okpokwu-Mgbuji community was the latest in the long list of carnage, mayhem, premeditated butunprovokedattacksby“Fulaniherdsmen” in various communities in Enugu State.

In a related development, in the same month of August, three policemen were allegedly killed and otherswounded whenthey wereattacked ata Police checkpoint in Amodu, Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State. Sources said that two civilians including a pastor died through stray bullets, while three of the gunmen also lost their lives in the crossfire as the police engaged the gunmen in a fierce battle that lasted for hours. In a reaction, the police spokesman in Enugu, Mr Daniel Ndukwe said that though the details of the incident were still sketchy, police had started a preliminary investigation into the matter.

He said: “Information surrounding the shooting incidents in the evening hours of today, 21/07/2021, where Police operatives were allegedly attacked by yet to be identified gunmen at checkpoints in Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South LGA and Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA is still sketchy.”

Similarly, in the month of July, the Director- General of Science Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Akwuke, Enugu South local government area of Enugu state, Prof. Samuel Ndubisi shot dead by gunmen at Centenary Estate gate, off Enugu- Port-Harcourt Expressway, Enugu. Prof. Ndubuisi, who hails from Mgbowo, in Awgu local government area of Enugu state, was in a Toyota Jeep with a Federal Government plate number, when he was killed alongside his police orderly. SEDI is a Federal Government Institute under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

