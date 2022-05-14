News

Insecurity: Ex-ADC governorship candidate tasks Obaseki over herdsmen attack

Ex-governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2020 Edo State governorship election, Mabel Oboh, yesterday, sent a ‘Save-Our-Soul’ message to Governor Godwin Obaseki over the incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Esan land. Oboh, in a petition titled, “SOS, Save Esan from marauding Killer-herdsmen. Do you agree?”, made available to newsmen in Benin City, said, the cry became necessary because the Esan people in Ubiaja, Ugboha and other communities, in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state, have been deprived of their livelihoods.

She said the communities which were hitherto food baskets of the state can no longer boast of such noting that it is either their wives are being raped and killed in their farms or their husbands are killed in their farms. The former governorship candidate said these incidents have constantly sent fears into the minds of the farmers, thereby preventing them from going to their farms to eke out a living. She said this is the planting season, but for fear of being attacked by the Fulani herdsmen in their farms, they have kept them away from their farms.

 

