Insecurity: Ex-DIG urges community elders to revive community policing

A retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Adedayo Adeoye, has asked community elders and leaders to revive community policing in their various communities.

Speaking at a security summit conveyed by the Ede Council of Elders, Adeoye said community policing as practised in the years past, through the native hunters’ participation should be effectively revived, to curb the activities of night marauders. He said the native hunters were well versed in their areas of operation and also very dedicated to the protection of the communities.

Adeoye said efforts should be made by the local governments to encourage them with reasonable allowance as a form of encouragement. He said the community policing should complement the efforts of other local vigilance groups, like the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and Amotekun.

The retired DIG urged the Ede Council of Elders to ensure that the relative peace being enjoyed in Edeland is preserved by all stakeholders. He charged political actors in Ede to discourage the untoward actions of engaging youths in thuggery. He said there are good roles waiting for the enterprising young men and women to live a clean life that would make them worthy citizens of Edeland, Osun State and Nigeria at large.

He advised them to embrace such noble roles as a departure from the present ignoble roles as misguided few youths in the land. Speaking on the theme: ‘Reimagine, Redefine and Reinvent. A New Paradigm for Edeland,’ Adeoye charged the elders to ensure the peaceful environment Ede is renowned for in years past is restored for the socio-cultural, political and economic benefits of the community.

