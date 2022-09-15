Insecurity: Ex-DIG urges elders to revive community policing

A retired Deputy Inspector- General of Police, Adedayo Adeoye, has asked community elders and leaders to revive community policing in their various communities. Speaking at a security summit conveyed by the Ede Council of Elders, Adeoye said community policing as practised in the years past through hunters’ participation should be effectively revived, curb the activities of night marauders. He said the native hunters were well versed in their areas of operation and also very dedicated to the protection of the communities. Adeoye said efforts should be made by the local governments to encourage them with reasonable allowance as a form of encouragement. He said the community policing should complement the efforts of other local vigilance groups, like the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and Amotekun. The retired police chief urged the Ede Council of Elders to ensure that the relative peace being enjoyed in Edeland is preserved by all stakeholders.

