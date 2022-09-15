Insecurity: Ex-DIG urges elders to revive community policing

A retired Deputy Inspector- General of Police, Adedayo Adeoye, has asked community elders and leaders to revive community policing in their various communities. Speaking at a security summit conveyed by the Ede Council of Elders, Adeoye said community policing as practised in the years past through hunters’ participation should be effectively revived, curb the activities of night marauders. He said the native hunters were well versed in their areas of operation and also very dedicated to the protection of the communities. Adeoye said efforts should be made by the local governments to encourage them with reasonable allowance as a form of encouragement. He said the community policing should complement the efforts of other local vigilance groups, like the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and Amotekun. The retired police chief urged the Ede Council of Elders to ensure that the relative peace being enjoyed in Edeland is preserved by all stakeholders.
Related Articles
Body count from collapsed Ikoyi building rises to 15
Five more bodies have been pulled out of the debris of the 21-storey building which collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, bringing the death toll to 15, so far. Also, the number of those rescued remains nine. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Southwest Zonal Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, gave the update on Tuesday afternoon. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UBEC faults editorial on unutilised N110bn intervention fund
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has faulted an editorial by a national daily on non-utilisation of about N110 billion in interventio funds by states as of 2021, with the money being left in the coffers of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs). A statement by UBEC’s Head, Public Relations, David Apeh, yesterday condemned the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Govs: SWAT unnecessary now
Governors of the 36 states of the country have told the Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to put his planned creation of Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit, as replacement for the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), on hold. The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday, took briefing from the IGP on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)