Insecurity: ex-DSS boss, Nkemdirim, cautions against use of foreign aid to fight terrorists

If the current war against insecurity is to be won in record time, Nigeria must avoid the mistake of using foreign aid or risk the Afghanistan experience, a former Director of Operations in the Department of State Services (DSS), Chief Ray Nkemdirim has cautioned.

The security expert gave the warning in a speech to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Abia State, insisting that solutions to Nigeria’s peculiar security challenges must be home grown.

Speaking on the topic: “Insecurity As A Threat To Development” he highlighted some of the security challenges confronting the country to include, kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, herder/farmers clashes, border skirmishes, car snatching, chieftaincy tussles, pipeline vandalism in oil-bearing communities, secessionist agitation, and hijack of the agitation by criminals, known and unknown gunmen attacks, attacks on security formations and the unlawful release of detainees. He, however, expressed gratitude to God that Abia was not confronted with terrorism as in other parts of the country.

“Thankfully also, most of these vices appear more recurrent in the same LGAs, making it easier to concentrate combat efforts and effectively manage security resources within specific geographical areas,” he added.

Nkemdirim said the Chibok girls kidnap case was one that he could not forget easily, “because it marked a turning point in my perception of the sincerity of foreign assistance in fighting insecurity. Whatever security challenges we face in this country today, we must fight and confront them ourselves. Nobody from outside will do it for us.”