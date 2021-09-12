News

Insecurity: ex-DSS boss, Nkemdirim, cautions against use of foreign aid to fight terrorists

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA Comment(0)

If the current war against insecurity is to be won in record time, Nigeria must avoid the mistake of using foreign aid or risk the Afghanistan experience, a former Director of Operations in the Department of State Services (DSS), Chief Ray Nkemdirim has cautioned.

The security expert gave the warning in a speech to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Abia State, insisting that solutions to Nigeria’s peculiar security challenges must be home grown.

Speaking on the topic: “Insecurity As A Threat To Development” he highlighted some of the security challenges confronting the country to include, kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, herder/farmers clashes, border skirmishes, car snatching, chieftaincy tussles, pipeline vandalism in oil-bearing communities, secessionist agitation, and hijack of the agitation by criminals, known and unknown gunmen attacks, attacks on security formations and the unlawful release of detainees.  He, however, expressed gratitude to God that Abia was not confronted with terrorism as in other parts of the country.

“Thankfully also, most of these vices appear more recurrent in the same LGAs, making it easier to concentrate combat efforts and effectively manage security resources within specific geographical areas,” he added.

Nkemdirim said the Chibok girls kidnap case was one that he could not forget easily, “because it marked a turning point in my perception of the sincerity of foreign assistance in fighting insecurity. Whatever security challenges we face in this country today, we must fight and confront them ourselves. Nobody from outside will do it for us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Customs approves firms to import maize

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has granted approval to four firms to import 262,000 tonnes of maize despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ban in July this year. The apex bank has asked banks to stop processing documents for maize imports into Nigeria with immediate effect. However, NCS said Crown Flour Mills Limited, Wacot […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria lacks enough manpower to fix testing machines –Source

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

With the expansion of testing sites in the country aimed at increasing testing capacity across all states, the importance of increasing the number and skill of in-country personnel that can urgently repair faulty equipment has been highlighted. A top COVID-19 response team in one of the testing centres in the country – a scientist- made […]
News

‘We’ll improve immunisation coverage in Benue’

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The National Primary Healthcare De v e l o p m e n t Agency (NPHDA) said it has introduced Modified Integrated Medical Outreach as a new strategy to improve immunisation coverage in Benue State. Executive Secretary, Benue State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Bem Ageda, who disclosed this in an interview, said the five-day immunisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica