Insecurity: Farmers lament as food crisis looms

Despite efforts to boost the agricultural sector in Niger State, farmers in the state have warned that there will be a food crisis in the country if insecurity is not put to an end. Niger State Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Shehu Galadima, said this yesterday at the official flag off of the 2021 farming season and fertilizer sales in Minna that 11 local government areas were seriously affected by banditry. According to Galadima, “If the issue of insecurity is not handled and put to an end now, there is going to be a food crisis across the country later this year.

“Niger State is vast in landmass and 11 council areas are badly affected as the farmers can no longer go to their farmlands. “It is good to give fertilizers to farmers, but which farm will they go to when bandits have taken over 11 council areas.” He further urged federal and state governments to rescind their decision on the withdrawal of incentives for farmers.

Accordingly, he said: “The withdrawal of incentives to farmers is uncalled for. We want the state government to let the federal government know that they need to review it, because farmers in Niger State are the worst hit by insecurity as they can no longer go to harvest the crops they planted.” The state Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, IdrisAbini, however, admonishedthestategovernment to monitor the price of commodities, saying that; “Farmers don’t increase the prices of food items, but the traderswhobuyfromus, they just increase prices. He said: “It is not enough to give us fertilizers, the government must understand that we (farmers) after buying at subsidized rates, use the inputs, but we don’t determine the market price. We (rice) are doing our best and producing enough rice, but we do not know why the prices of rice and other commodities are high in the market.”

