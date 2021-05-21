Insecurity: Farmers rue billions of naira losses, seek bailout

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to deal with bandits across the country in order to ensure uninterrupted access to farms by farmers, Nigerian farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) are seeking bailout from government as compensation for the billions of naira lost to insecurity.

National President of All farmers Association of Nigeria, Kabir Ibrahim, disclosed this to New Telegraph, saying that Nigerian farmers were ready to go back to the farm as part of heeding the clarion call of Mr. President. He said the bailout and security cover were necessary to guarantee safety while working in their farms.

Lamenting the spate of insecurity in the country, he said several lives had been lost to the activities of Boko-Haram sect in the northern part of the country, even as properties worth billions of naira were destroyed in the process. Ibrahim pointed out that heightened insecurity had profound implications as it projects Nigeria as an unsafe and insecure destination for private investment.

The AFAN president stressed that cost of losses by local farmers due to insecurity was immeasurable, adding that it was depressing that Nigeria is ranked as the third most terrorised nation in the world and first in Africa. He stressed: “Farmers are always willing to go to their farms and, with the assurance that they will be safe, they are enthusiastically looking forward to going back, regardless of what happened in the past. “The only means of livelihood for some of them is farming and so, without any hesitation, the farmers will go back to their farms.

“The cost of losses by farmers due to insecurity are immeasurable. We are only seeking government’s support as compensation. “The country does not have sufficient food, so, it is ambitious to now talk of availability internally, talkless of exportation. “With the renewed vigor in securing the country and the AfCTA opportunity, farmers are hopeful of producing optimally, thereby getting out of poverty.

“However, we call for an urgent review of the current security strategy to fix the worsening situation for the sake of food security.” Speaking further on the effects on the country’s food reserve, the AFAN national president stated: “The food reserve is depleted at the onset of COVID- 19 when about 70,000MT of grains were released on the order of Mr. President to ease the challenges.

“To put it correctly, the farmers did not abandon their farms, but were prevented from going to their farms in some places by bandits.” While reacting to COVID-19 effect on farmers paying back Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) loans to CBN, he said: “Nigerian farmers have not recovered, but are taking the necessary caution as specified by NCDC. “The pandemic has come with a new normal in all facets of life globally and loan repayments, including the ABP, are definitely impacted too.”

