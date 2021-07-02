Insecurity: Farmers seek reopening of more borders for food import

Following the ongoing insecurity ravaging Nigeria’s agric space, Nigerian farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have warned that the inability of abundant rainfall in the six geo-political zones this year could force government to open more borders for food importation to cushion rising food shortage in the country. National President of AFAN, Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim, in an interview with New Telegraph, said that lack of rainfall in this year’s planting season could compounded food crisis in the country in addition to the worsening insecurity.

According to him, it will be a good step in the right decision for government to open up more borders for food importation into the country in order to arrest the insufficiency at this period. Already, the Federal Government had on December 16, 2020, ordered the reopening of four borders – Seme, Ilela, Mfun and Maigatari. However, a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s report in May stated that Nigeria’s trade deficit rose from $1.69 billion in December 2020 to $2.51 billion as of the end of January 2021 despite the reopening of the borders.

The AFAN national president pointed out that Nigerian farmers were currently in dilemma and incapacitated over the growing insecurity in the country, adding that they were willing to go back to the farms for planting and harvesting. He said lack of rainfall this planting season was about affecting farming, stressing that the economic implications would be severe unless government rescues the situation.

Ibrahim said: “If the rains fail to set in on time, God forbid, in the North Central, North East, and North West, there will be a lot of pressure on the food system so I do not rule out the possibility of importing some food to augment what we have at the moment.” Speaking on the World Food Programme and United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) stances on rising food shortage in NIgeria and whether the time was ripe for government to announce more border re-opening aside the four already opened last year, the renowned farmer said: “I believe it will assuage the fears of food insufficiency if we reconsider our position on the remaining borders that are not yet open. The AfCFTA protocol we signed on to also supports the re -opening of the borders for seamless intercontinental trading activities.”

He categorically said as the nationalpresidentof Nigerianfarmers thatthetime wasripe forthecountry toallow movementof agric products into the country to bring down the rising food prices currently being experienced in the country. “Nigeria might need to import food if the rise in food prices continues and the 2021 production is not at an optimum,” the farmer insisted. Moreover, Ibrahim said farmers should be given the chance to help Nigeria’s economy so that the focus on agriculture won’t be lost.

“There are many cross cutting allocations in so many ministries and parastatals that directly affect agriculture, but it takes the focus of the driver to be able to identify them. For instance, in transportation, good roads and rail lines will help in transporting our produce, in environment, when the work is done perfectly there and the soil is protected from erosion and others, it becomes stable and good enough for crop production. If the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria Export Promotion Council and related agencies collaborate well, we will be able to export some of our produce,” he said.

