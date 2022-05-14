Olubadan designate
News

Insecurity fast eroding NYSC objective, Olubadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, yesterday said that the age-long and laudable objective of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was under serious threat as a result of the seemingly intractable problem of insecurity pervading the land.

The monarch said this while hosting the management team of the NYSC in Oyo State led by the State Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe, at his Alarere residence. Oba Balogun therefore called on the federal government to put more efforts in the fight against insecurity, noting that, “the level of insecurity is fast eroding the noble idea and objective of the founding fathers of the scheme that remains one of the best attempts to unify the country. “Today, an average parent would not want his or her child to go far away from the home state in the name of national service because of the fear of unknown which was unheard of in the years past.

The gains of the NYSC scheme are too precious to be discarded on the altar of insecurity.’’ Recalling his experience on his return to the country from the United Kingdom in 1972 when he had offers to either work at the then University of Ife (UNIFE) now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, or Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and chose Zaria because he wanted to know his country, the monarch said such decision was made then because everywhere was safe and secured for all and sundry.

 

