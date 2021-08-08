News Top Stories

Insecurity: Fayemi in accord with bandits –Ekiti PDP

  • Stop politicking with security, says APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has alleged that the State governor Dr Kayode Fayemi, an accord with the bandits which the PDP said it’s fuelling kidnapping in the state.

 

Unknown gunmen on Friday evening killed a man in his car and abducted the wife and daughter between Ewu and Ayetoro Ekiti road in Ido osi local government area of the state while coming from an event

 

The party, in its reaction to the killing said” it was disturbing that in a State being governed by a supposed holder of PhD in War Studies, bandits have taken over everywhere” In a statement on Saturday, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju, said: “time has come for stakeholders in the State to confront Governor Fayemi and ask him whether or not he has understanding with these marauding bandits not to touch them.” The PDP described as

 

unexplainable, a situation where a particular road has become like a permanent operational base for kidnappers and nothing has been done by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governments both in Abuja and Ado Ekiti.

 

“It was on that same road that a Commissioner in Governor Fayemi’s government, Olabode Folorunso and a woman were abducted and a councillor in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, killed in April, last year. It was on this same road that the traditional ruler of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, was shot by bandits on April 10, 2021.

 

“Also on June 10, 2021, two hotel workers in Ayetoro- Ekiti were kidnapped while the hotel’s security guard was inflicted with machete cuts.

 

“This week too, a former Chairman of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers, Clement Adekola was attacked by Fulani kidnappers along Ikere Ekiti – Igbara-Odo road.

 

He escaped narrowly, with his vehicle riddled with bullets’ The PDP lamented that it was worrisome that Ekiti State that was adjudged as the most peaceful State in the Southwest when the party was in power has now turned to haven of bandits and political thugs.”

He continued: “Rather than jumping from one State to the other to commission projects executed by his fellow governors, why can’t Governor Fayemi face governance in Ekiti and make the State safe for residents and visitors?

 

“Is the governor waiting for Ekiti State to become another Kaduna or Katsina State before he will perform his major function as a governor by seeing to the safety of the people?

 

Or is his 2023 presidential ambition more important than the lives of Ekiti people?” PDP asked. But in a swift reaction, The APC said politicising issues which bordered on security of lives and property confirmed that the PDP is an irresponsible and lazy party.

 

Speaking with journalists via telephone conversation, the Senior Special Assistant to Fayemi on Inter-party Relations, Sam Oluwalana, contended that the present government has invested humongous amount of resources to put proper security in place, contrary to what the PDP was painting.

 

The ruling party appealed to the PDP to refrain from comments which could portray it as mocking the dead, saying lives should be considered sacred and people should rather sympathise with those who lost their lives, rather than dancing on their graves.

 

He said “For the PDP to have politicised this type of issue, where life was lost showed that they are irresponsible and lazy.

 

The issue of insecurity is one that affects the entire country, and Ekiti wasn’t an exemption. “I want to say that Governor Fayemi is working hard to secure the lives of the citizens and we should all join hands with him to ensure that criminals are exposed rather than making political comments that could heat up the system”.

