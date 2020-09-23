News

Insecurity: FCT demolishes hoodlums’ hideout around railway corridors

Caleb Onwe ABUJA

 

 

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has demolished over 300 makeshift houses built by hoodlums around Kukwuaba District railway corridors. FCT Department of Development Control said the exercise became necessary to curtail festering security threats around the nation’s capital.

 

Director of the Department, Muktar Galadima stated that apart from security threats to Abuja, the shanties were becoming serious environmental hazard within the railway corridors and it must not be allowed to continue.

 

Galadima also vowed that the exercise would be sustained with weekly monitoring to ensure that the hoodlums do not reassemble.

According to him, the illegal squatters were notorious for defying the laws and disregarding government orders. He said: “This is in continuation of implementation of the FCT mandate of the next level by ensuring that we checkmate the issue of security challenges as well as bringing orderliness and sanitation to the nation’s capital city environment.

 

“So far, we have cleared over three hundred shanties (temporary structures made of batchers and sacks. The work is ongoing, so we will continue till the end.

 

“We had series of consultation with them, because in the spirit of the current administration, we don’t just move in, we to do some engagement and consultation, so that the people would be fully aware. And that’s what we have done with the community here

