Insecurity: FCT demolishes hoodlums’  hideout around railway corridors

The Federal capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday demolished over 300 makeshift houses built by hoodlums around Kukwuaba District railway corridors.

FCT Department of Development Control said the exercise became necessary to curtail festering security threats around the nation’s capital.

Director of the Department, Muktar Galadima stated that apart from security threats to Abuja, the shanties were becoming serious environmental hazard within the railway corridors and it must not be allowed to continue.

Galadima also vowed that the exercise would be sustained with weekly monitoring to ensure that the hoodlums do not reassemble.

According to him, the illegal squatters are notorious of defying the laws, and disregarding government orders.

“This is in continuation of implementation of the FCT mandate of the next level by ensuring that we checkmate the issue of security challenges as well as bringing orderliness and sanitation to the nation’s capital city environment.

“So far, we have cleared over 300 shanties (temporary structures made of batchers and sacks. The work is ongoing, so we will continue till the end,” he said.

