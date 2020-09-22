News

Insecurity: FCT demolishes hoodlums’  hideout around railway corridors

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja  Comment(0)

The Federal capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday demolished over 300 makeshift houses built by hoodlums around Kukwuaba District railway corridors.

 

FCT Department of Development Control said the exercise became necessary to curtail festering security threats around the nation’s capital.

Director of the Department,  Muktar Galadima stated that apart from security threats to Abuja, the shanties were becoming serious environmental hazard within the railway corridors and it must not be allowed to continue.

Galadima also vowed that the exercise would be sustained with weekly monitoring to ensure that the hoodlums do not reassemble.
According to him, the illegal squatters are notorious of defying the laws, and disregarding government orders.

“This is in continuation of implementation of the FCT mandate of the next level by ensuring that we checkmate the issue of security challenges as well as bringing orderliness and sanitation to the nation’s capital city environment.

“So far,  we have cleared over 300 shanties (temporary structures made of batchers and sacks. The work  is ongoing,  so we will continue till the end,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos by–election: APC ‘ll be victorious –Party Chieftain

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government, Hon. Mascot Kalu has urged the electorate to vote en-masse for the APC candidates for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 state constituency, Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Obafemi Saheed respectively in the October 31, 2020 byelections. […]
News

Fayemi tasks stakeholders on infant mortality, others

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has called on stakeholders to make more commitments towards ending infant mortality and other dangerous diseases like cancer threatening lives of children in the country.   This was even as he charged leaders at all levels to exhibit more empathy and dedication to […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, senators flex muscles

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Lawrence Olaoye

For the umpteenth time, the Presidency and the National Assembly have clashed again over the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria. Apparently worried by the failure of the Nigerian Armed Forces to tackle decisively the Boko Haram insurgency and other threats to national security, the upper chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday, passed a resolution […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: