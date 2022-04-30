Insecurity: FCT Minister to demolish Abuja’s biggest scraps market

…engages stakeholders, gives 7-day ultimatum

As the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) intensifies attacks on suspected criminals’ hideouts, the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello said there was no going back on the planned removal of Apo-Dutse Pantaker, famed to be one of the biggest scraps markets in the country.

Insisting that the place harbours suspected criminal elements, the minister said the ultimatum given to them could only be extended by one week from yesterday. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah who had an interactive meeting with stakeholders of Pantaker market on Friday noted that the Minister had given a marching order that the market should be removed. He noted that Operators of the market admitted that the place was riddled with several challenges, but pleaded for enough time to enable them to remove all their property.

Attah noted that the decision to extend the ultimatum by one week was due to the Ramadan. He added that the Minister demonstrated magnanimity, but insisted that the location of the market was illegal and contravenes Urban and Regional planning rules. One of the leaders of Apo-Dutse Pantaker Market Association, Ambusa Umar said the operators have consented to the decision of the administration, but pleaded for two weeks extension instead of one. Umar noted that the operators were law abiding citizens, working to eke out a living and also contribute to the country’s economic growth.

