News

Insecurity: FCT Minister to demolish Abuja’s biggest scraps market

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

…engages stakeholders, gives 7-day ultimatum

As the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) intensifies attacks on suspected criminals’ hideouts, the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello said there was no going back on the planned removal of Apo-Dutse Pantaker, famed to be one of the biggest scraps markets in the country.

Insisting that the place harbours suspected criminal elements, the minister said the ultimatum given to them could only be extended by one week from yesterday. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah who had an interactive meeting with stakeholders of Pantaker market on Friday noted that the Minister had given a marching order that the market should be removed. He noted that Operators of the market admitted that the place was riddled with several challenges, but pleaded for enough time to enable them to remove all their property.

Attah noted that the decision to extend the ultimatum by one week was due to the Ramadan. He added that the Minister demonstrated magnanimity, but insisted that the location of the market was illegal and contravenes Urban and Regional planning rules. One of the leaders of Apo-Dutse Pantaker Market Association, Ambusa Umar said the operators have consented to the decision of the administration, but pleaded for two weeks extension instead of one. Umar noted that the operators were law abiding citizens, working to eke out a living and also contribute to the country’s economic growth.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Be wary of overdose, Lagos tells traditional medicine practitioners

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Concerned by the danger of drug abuse as a result of excessive intake of local herbs, the Lagos State government yesterday charged traditional medicine practitioners in the state to be specific in the dosage and prescriptions like their orthodox doctors. The state government also hinted that documentation of the practitioners’ operations was crucial in the […]
News

NIGER GUBER 2023 RACE- Youth Support Group described Ahmed Ketso as the most qualified aspirant for the exalted position

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Coalition of Youth Support Group under the leadership of Comrade Mohammed Mohammed has described the Deputy Governor of and top of the APC Gubernatorial Race in Niger state Ahmed Mohammed Ketso as most acceptable, master strategist and deeply rooted grassroot politician that can effectively deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerlites after the administration of Abubakar […]
News

Study links gum disease to mental health problems

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK) have affirmed that poor dental health may also lead to poor mental health. The results of their findings are published in the journal ‘BMJ Open’. The study showed that developing gum disease and tooth issues can also increase a person’s risk of suffering from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica