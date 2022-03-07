Metro & Crime

Insecurity: FCT monarch invites demolition squad to domain

As a measure to forestall further breakdown of law and order, an Abuja monarch, the Sakaruyi of Karu, His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Yepwi, has invited the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation to come and remove all illegal squatters settlement within his domain. Yepwi who is one of the first class chiefs in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), expressed worries that people he welcomed into his communities had become so lawless and threat to national security and peace. The Monarch who disclosed this when the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah visited him over the weekend, said the growing number of shanties and illegal activities around his communities were taking away sleep from law abiding residents. He noted that he has been mobilising the powers within his constitutional reach to fight the illegalities being orchestrated by these elements, but now needs government’s support to defeat them and restore sanity to his troubled domain. He specifically noted with dismay, that some of the people who disguise as traders at Karu Market, but may have other nefarious plans, have taken over the roadsides and are causing unbearable traffic stress and inevitable disaster. Earlier in his remarks, Attah said the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello had expressed worries over the illegalities in the Karu satellite town and would work in synergy with all stakeholders to addressing them. He also disclosed that the visit to the Sakaruyi’s Palace was motivated by the myriad of complaints that have continued to trickle in from residents living in Karu axis. Attah added, that more worrisome was a situation where some traders have arrogantly abandoned the empty spaces in the Karu Market, and opted to sell by the roadsides, not minding the traffic problems being created by their actions.

 

