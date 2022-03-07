Insecurity: FCT monarch invites demolition squad to domain

As a measure to forestall further breakdown of law and order, an Abuja monarch, the Sakaruyi of Karu, His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Yepwi, has invited the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation to come and remove all illegal squatters settlement within his domain. Yepwi who is one of the first class chiefs in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), expressed worries that people he welcomed into his communities had become so lawless and threat to national security and peace. The Monarch who disclosed this when the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah visited him over the weekend, said the growing number of shanties and illegal activities around his communities were taking away sleep from law abiding residents. He noted that he has been mobilising the powers within his constitutional reach to fight the illegalities being orchestrated by these elements, but now needs government’s support to defeat them and restore sanity to his troubled domain. He specifically noted with dismay, that some of the people who disguise as traders at Karu Market, but may have other nefarious plans, have taken over the roadsides and are causing unbearable traffic stress and inevitable disaster. Earlier in his remarks, Attah said the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello had expressed worries over the illegalities in the Karu satellite town and would work in synergy with all stakeholders to addressing them. He also disclosed that the visit to the Sakaruyi’s Palace was motivated by the myriad of complaints that have continued to trickle in from residents living in Karu axis. Attah added, that more worrisome was a situation where some traders have arrogantly abandoned the empty spaces in the Karu Market, and opted to sell by the roadsides, not minding the traffic problems being created by their actions.
One feared killed in hotel robbery incident in Ilorin
At least one person was feared killed following a robbery incident which occurred at the Stadium Hotel, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday night. According to an eyewitness account, the unidentified man that was reportedly killed was a middle aged man and was one of the customers of the hotel located along Sultan Road, […]
Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, 1 soldier in Niger
Daniel Atori, Minna No fewer than 20 vigilantes have been killed by armed Bandits in an ambush in Kotonkoro village of Mariga Local Government Area of Niger. Findings also have it that the bandits attacked a military base in the same Kotonkoro on Wednesday during which one soldier was killed and another abducted. The […]
Ebonyi PDP crisis: Court sacks Caretaker Committee
A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Thursday sacked the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Chief Fred Udeogu. The court described the committee as illegal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the Caretaker Committee constituted by the national leadership of the PDP to […]
