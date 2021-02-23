Insecurity: FCT to dethrone traditional ruler

As the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) battles to ensure that the rising wave of insecurity in Abuja is contained, it has recommended the dethronement of a ranking traditional ruler for security lapses within his domain.

This was as it also vowed to discipline any other erring traditional ruler, no matter their connection.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who disclosed this on Tuesday, also warned any traditional ruler found to be encouraging criminality in his domain, would be decisively dealt with.

Aliyu, who addressed traditional rulers from different communities in the six Area Councils during an emergency meeting, said that a security report indicted the chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, in Gwagwalada Area Council, who was also recommended for suspension.

The minister noted that traditional institutions was a sacred thrust and must not be abused by any one privileged to hold any position in it.