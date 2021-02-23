Metro & Crime

Insecurity: FCT to dethrone traditional ruler

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

As the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) battles to ensure that the rising wave of insecurity in Abuja is contained, it has recommended the dethronement of a ranking traditional ruler for security lapses within his domain.

This was as it also vowed to discipline any other  erring  traditional ruler, no matter their connection.
FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who disclosed this on Tuesday,  also warned any traditional ruler found to be encouraging criminality in his domain, would be decisively dealt with.
Aliyu, who addressed traditional rulers from different communities in the six Area Councils during  an emergency meeting, said that a security report  indicted the chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, in Gwagwalada Area Council, who was also recommended for suspension.
The minister noted that traditional institutions was a sacred thrust and must not be abused by any one privileged to hold any position in it.

