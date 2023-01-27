News

Insecurity: FCTA bans roadside PoS operators, begins clampdown

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Following consistent complaints from residents on security breaches associated with Point of Sales (POS) activities, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it will no longer allow indiscriminate roadside and on-street operators. New Telegraph gathered that while the administration has not pronounced outright ban, it disclosed plans to commence immediate removal of those operating on roadside and other unapproved places on the streets. It said enforcement and clampdown will begin immediately, to curtail illegalities and insecurity which the activities portend. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, who disclosed this on Wednesday said that the move became necessary to address insecurity and other illegalities associated with the activities. He noted that while the administration was not completely against POS business in Abuja, it will not allow people who are indiscriminately operating and creating nuisance to violate environmental rules.

 

Our Reporters

