Insecurity: FCTA bans roadside PoS operators, begins clampdown

Following consistent complaints from residents on security breaches associated with Point of Sales (POS) activities, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it will no longer allow indiscriminate roadside and on-street operators. New Telegraph gathered that while the administration has not pronounced outright ban, it disclosed plans to commence immediate removal of those operating on roadside and other unapproved places on the streets. It said enforcement and clampdown will begin immediately, to curtail illegalities and insecurity which the activities portend. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, who disclosed this on Wednesday said that the move became necessary to address insecurity and other illegalities associated with the activities. He noted that while the administration was not completely against POS business in Abuja, it will not allow people who are indiscriminately operating and creating nuisance to violate environmental rules.
Related Articles
Lawmaker trains, empowers 800 youths, women in Sokoto
At least 800 unemployed youths and women have been trained, empowered by a member representing Wamakko and Kware federal constituency, Hon. Ahmad Kalambaina aims to reduce unemployment. Ahmad Kalambaina explained out of the number 100 women were trained in modern block making and each of the beneficiaries received a startup capital of N50,000 to start […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EFCC grants ex-FIRS chair, Fowler, administrative bail
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted a former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, administrative bail, 24 hours after he was taken in for interrogation on allegations bordering on abuse of office. Specifically, Fowler was grilled by a crack team of detectives in connection with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Otedola, Yahale Ahmed, Agwai, Momoh, Hassan join National Peace C’ttee
The Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc., Mr. Femi Otedola, has been appointed as a member of the National Peace Committee (NPC) ahead of the 2023 election. Former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Martin Agwai; Yahale Ahmed; founder of ChannelsTelevision, John Momoh, and a Director at the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Miss […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)