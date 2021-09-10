Insecurity: FCTA begs G7 states to protect Abuja

Following the troubling insecurity in neighbouring states around Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday begged security agencies from the G7 states to shore up security against intending invaders to the nation’s capital.

The G7 states were made up of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Benue, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau states. The Permanent Secretary of the FCT, Olusade Adesola, made the appeal yesterday in Abuja, when he addressed heads of security agencies from the states at a G7 technical security meeting. Adesola, who acknowledged that the rate of insecurity in the country, was alarming, also reminded the governments of the neighbouring states that Abuja, as the symbol of Nigeria’s unity, needed to be kept safe from criminal invaders by all means. He stressed that the security situation in the country had taken a dangerous dimension, and required synergy from all stakeholders.

