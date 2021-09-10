News

Insecurity: FCTA begs G7 states to protect Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Following the troubling insecurity in neighbouring states around Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday begged security agencies from the G7 states to shore up security against intending invaders to the nation’s capital.

The G7 states were made up of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Benue, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau states. The Permanent Secretary of the FCT, Olusade Adesola, made the appeal yesterday in Abuja, when he addressed heads of security agencies from the states at a G7 technical security meeting. Adesola, who acknowledged that the rate of insecurity in the country, was alarming, also reminded the governments of the neighbouring states that Abuja, as the symbol of Nigeria’s unity, needed to be kept safe from criminal invaders by all means. He stressed that the security situation in the country had taken a dangerous dimension, and required synergy from all stakeholders.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu salutes Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, at 97

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien on the occasion of his 97th birthday and 30th coronation anniversaries. Describing the monarch as a genuine statesman and patriotic leader with passion for the growth and development of his domain, […]
News

Insecurity: FCT demolishes hoodlums’ hideout around railway corridors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Caleb Onwe ABUJA     The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has demolished over 300 makeshift houses built by hoodlums around Kukwuaba District railway corridors. FCT Department of Development Control said the exercise became necessary to curtail festering security threats around the nation’s capital.   Director of the Department, Muktar Galadima stated that apart […]
News

Delta rejigs school curriculum to tackle education decay

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday underscored the need to regularly review the school curriculum in order to tackle the rot in the education system. The governor disclosed this while declaring open a workshop, tagged: “Curriculum Revision and Development of Schemes of Work for Primary and Junior Secondary Schools,” organised by the state government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica