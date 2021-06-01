Inside Abuja

Insecurity: FCTA demolishes over 40-year-old Fulani settlement near Abuja Airport

In continuation of its onslaught against flash points of insecurity within Abuja, the Joint Task Force (JTF ) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), over the weekend, stormed and demolished a Fulani Ruga settlement located one kilometre away from the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The demolition of the over 40-year-old shanties’ settlement did not come without resistance, as the herdsmen were said to have severally chased away officials of FCT Department of Development Control.

 

They were, however, overpowered by over 200 security agents, comprising the military, police, Civil Defence and other para-military personnel who stormed the place for the demolition exercise. Security experts said the settlement was a long over ignored security threat to the Airport, considering its proximity and prevalent banditry that is rapidly expanding across the country.

 

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, who spoke on behalf of the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, leader of the JTF, said the exercise was an effort to completely demobilize all insecurity flash points, as well as clean up all environmental nuisances.

 

Attah said the Airport road was a major gateway to the city centre of the nation’s capital, and therefore won’t be abandoned to lawlessness.

 

He noted that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had expressed displeasure over the continuing contraventions on both the in and out-bounds of the roads.

 

According to him, the Minister who visited the affected areas two months ago with key stakeholders, had held consultation with both residents and community leaders to sensitize them on the need to remove all the contraventions.

 

Apart from the Fulani settlement, illegal structures and encroachment within Army and Police estates, along the airport road, even a notorious criminal spot, popularly called ‘car wash’ in Lugbe, were also demolished.

 

Attah said: “Two months ago the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, visited the in-bound and out-bound of the Airport road with key stakeholders and showed us several contraventions, and gave a matching order that the contraventions be removed.

 

Since then we have been collaborating with district heads of the affected areas, giving them notices and warning. We have actually given them two months and there is no compliance and that is why we have come to remove the contraventions.

 

“This is the major gateway into the city. We cannot keep our eyes closed to these contraventions. With the help of joint security task force, we will maintain the tempo of this exercise to ensure that there is

