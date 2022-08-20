News

Insecurity: FCTA dislodges notorious illegal market in Asokoro District

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has dislodged a notorious market, popularly known as “Kasuwa ndere,” located in Asokoro District, which allegedly harbour criminal elements that threaten the peace of residents within the neighbourhood.

It also stormed Durumi Community, where attempts by the taskforce team to enforce sanitation and other Urban and Regional Planning laws, have always been strongly resisted by miscreants. It was also learnt that FCTA’s decision to revisit the community was to clear all shanties and places where criminal elements take refuge. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah stated that the operations were part of the ongoing fight against insecurity in the city.

According to him, the FCT Administration remains committed to its resolve to spare houses belonging to indigenous people, those who defiantly patronize illegal lands will be made to pay heavily for such negligence. Attah said; “We removed some shanties and illegal structures around Durumi 3 to free the area of criminal activities. We want to have a clean FCT. We trust the Chiefs to abide by what we have agreed on. We will continue to engage them and other Area council officials.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

