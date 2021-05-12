Insecurity: FCTA raids beggars’ colonies, arrests 150

As part of measures to forestall security breaches in Abuja during and after the Eid-el- Fitr celebration, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday raided notorious beggars’ colonies and other criminal flash points, arresting over 150 beggars. Some of the beggars, including able-bodied young men, children, disabled, aged men and women were remanded at the rehabilitation centre in Bwari, while others on account of illness and other considerations were repatriated to their states of origin.

The Head of the Taskforce on Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said the operation carried out by a combined team of the Ministerial Committee, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) to ensure the nation’s capital was not taken over by people who could give advantage to criminals to fester. Attah said: “It was discovered that there was an alarming influx of beggars throughout the Ramadan period due to high level of benevolence. Since the last two days, we found their presence very heavy in the city and about 150 beggars had been apprehended across the city.

“Those apprehended have been taken to Bwari Rehabilitation Centre. Sadly, only few of them stay to be rehabilitated and also trained. Sometimes, some of them also request to be sent back to their states of origin. “We are not only going after these beggars, we are also going after the syndicate that brought them to Abuja to beg and make financial returns to them. We feel for these beggars who are brought from across the country to FCT beg, and that is why FCTA wants to rehabilitate them.

