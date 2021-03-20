News

Insecurity: FCTA raises the alarm over criminal activities in Gudu market

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of illegal and criminal activities going on in the popular Gudu electrical and auto spare parts market. A combined team of FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation and Enforcement squad of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) stormed the market on Friday for sensitization and also issued 72 hours ultimatum to illegal traders, while warning them of imminent enforcement of a court order to rid the market of all illegalities.

Managing Director, Abuja Market Management Limited, Arc. Ibrahim Uzaibat, who is allegedly new in the market management, confirmed that traders had been alerted over several contraventions and illegal activities tarnishing the image of the market. Uzaibat said all major markets in Abuja have approved a blueprint that must not be compromised, and that comprehensive sanitation exercise had commenced in some of the markets to restore sanity and shoppers confidence.

Our Reporters

