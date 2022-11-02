News

Insecurity: FG confused, says Anglican Bishop

The Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rev. Monday Nkwoagu, Wednesday said the Federal Government was confused on how to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.

Nkwoagu, who decried the level of insecurity in the country, blamed the government and security agencies on the rising insecurity for their inability to end the menace.

In a communique issued at the end of the 1st session of the Ninth Synod of the Diocese of Abakaliki Anglican Communion, which was held at the St. James Anglican Church, Onuebonyi in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nkwoagu urged political actors to play by the rules of the game in the forthcoming general election to avoid further bloodshed.

“Daily for several years now, the already intimidated and helpless citizens of our country are kidnapped and made commercial commodities in the hands of what the Federal Government calls bandits.

“Some among the captive who could afford the humongous financial ransom, are left off the hook whereas others whose relations could not afford the money demanded were slaughtered like animals, etc. Citizens are not safe on the roads, at home, or on the railways, even in the Church of God.”

 

