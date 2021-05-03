News

Insecurity: FG establishes small arms control centre

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As part of measures to check the escalating insecurity in the country, the Federal Hovernment has approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons,  (NCCSALW).

 

The disclosure was made in a statement by the Head, Strategic Communication Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Mr.  ZM Usman.

 

According to Usman, the NCCSALW is to be headed by Major General AM Dikko as pioneer coordinator.

 

The statement added that the arms control centre will replace the presidential committee on small arms and light weapons.

 

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) to be domiciled in the 0ffice of the National Security adviser

 

“The NCCSALW replaces the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons and shall serve as me Institutional mechanism for policy guidance,

 

research and monitoring of all aspects of Small Arms and Light Weapon (SALW) In Nigeria,” the ONSA said.

 

It explained that the decision was part of ongoing restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture, to address emerging threats and strengthen regional mechanism for the control, prevention and regulation of SALW.

