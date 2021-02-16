Insecurity: FG inaugurates 17-man committee on community safety

The Federal Government yesterday in Abuja, inaugurated a 17-man Implementation Committee on Community Safety and Human Security, to strategise ways to reduce crimes and violence in the country.

The initiative in collaboration with Risk and Accidental Prevention Society of Nigeria (RAPSON), a non-governmental organisation, is to work as multi-sectoral stakeholders to provide a platform for all tiers of government to improve grassroots security network.

The relevant representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are also expected to be involved in the system to brainstorm in mobilising grassroots intelligence for rural community security management system.

Inaugurating the committee, Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, explained that the primary objective of the committee was to strategise for community safety and human security programmes.

Akume said the idea was for integrated approach among the network of stakeholders, looking at the levels of violence, crimes and conflicts, andtoensurelastingresponses to contemporary security challenges in the country. “Today`s event is apt, as all relevant security institutions and stakeholders in the evolving contemporary security management institutions have been brought together to work from grassroots level with non-state actors. “

This is to expand the narratives and intelligence towards community safety, first at the local level which in most instances act as a springboard for all major violence and conflicts that escalate to national acrimony, ” he explained.

According to him, the initiative is recognised within the framework of the UN’s Trust Fund for Human Security (UNTFHS). He added that the programme was also designed to generate more than 30, 000 jobs for the youths and create skilled manpower for more than 50, 000 women across the nation.

