Insecurity: FG intercepts, seizes drone deployed by ESN–Sources

There are strong indications that the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a ‘security’ arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), may have imported Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, otherwise known as drones, to prosecute their activities in the South East general area. Investigations by Saturday Telegraph revealed that “eagled-eyed” security operatives successfully intercepted and took hold of the drone shortly after deployment. Highly-placed establishment sources who spoke with this newspaper on the condition of anonymity, said the combat and intelligence drone was meant to cause maximum casualty, upon successful deployment. According to the reliable sources, the non-state actors have since established an active camp at a border area between Imo and Anambra states. “They plant/bury landmines and explosives in pathways leading to the referenced camp, ostensibly for fortification”, one of the sources hinted. Speaking on the importation of the UAV, another source revealed: “Last week, they brought it specifically to one of the troubled states in the South East, which was intercepted and seized upon deployment. “It may interest you to know that the platform was modelled as agriculture surveillance drone, which was imported from one of the leading Asian countries. “It was discovered that arrangements had been made for more supplies, had the intercepted asset been successfully deployed, with the sole aim of surveillance, intelligence, and possible reconnaissance. “It is important to let the general public know that already-primed dynamites were also intercepted in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, “Specifically, no fewer than 225 of the dynamites as well as improvised explosives devises (IEDs), were recovered by fighting state forces, who have dedicated their lives to the defence of the nation, security and public safety. “As a matter of fact, they wanted to deploy the IEDs in public places, in order to record maximum casualties, which is the hallmark of terrorism and associated tendencies”, the source stated. Another informed source, who spoke in similar vein, said: ‘They use IEDs to ward-off advancement by military and security operatives, who do not go the whole hog, in such situations, to avoid collateral damage. “To avoid collateral damage, there are aspects of operations you cannot carry out, and responsibly so. “The government is aware that they plant explosives along roads leading to their stronghold They have used a ring to protect themselves in that camp lying between Anambra and Imo states. “They have taken their desperate strategy to the extent of planting close circuit televisions (CCTVs) in masts, as part of desperate surveillance measures. “All of these are to achieve huge casualties, more so that the South East is densely populated”. On why there seems to be disagreement in the camp of IPOB, Saturday Telegraph learnt that: ‘The fight is about money”. It was further gathered that, “there are about three or so accounts offshore, which have an estimated $700, 000. “The fight, from all indications, has to do with who takes what, simple”.
Related Articles
Witness: How drunken DSS Operatives beat policeman to death in Osun
A witness, Wasiu Adeniji, has explained to an Osun State Coroner’s Inquest investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a Police Corporal, Rauf Fawale, that some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state attacked Fawale on the midnight of January 14, 2021. Adeniji, the owner of Riverside Lounge & Bar, Osogbo, where […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Muslim/Muslim ticket’ll lead to chaos, says CAN President
President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, has warned against the nation’s po-litical against presenting Muslim/Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 Presidential election. There have been speculations that the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, also a Muslim, was considering the appointment of a Muslim running […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVAX hopes to deliver delayed Astrazeneca doses to Africa in June, July
COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme hopes to send millions of delayed doses of AstraZeneca’s doses to Africa in June and July, but the deployment hinges on a Spanish manufacturing site securing regulatory approval, U.N. officials said on Friday. Africa has been hit by a halt in vaccine exports from India which were due to make up a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)