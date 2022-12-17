Insecurity: FG intercepts, seizes drone deployed by ESN–Sources

There are strong indications that the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a ‘security’ arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), may have imported Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, otherwise known as drones, to prosecute their activities in the South East general area. Investigations by Saturday Telegraph revealed that “eagled-eyed” security operatives successfully intercepted and took hold of the drone shortly after deployment. Highly-placed establishment sources who spoke with this newspaper on the condition of anonymity, said the combat and intelligence drone was meant to cause maximum casualty, upon successful deployment. According to the reliable sources, the non-state actors have since established an active camp at a border area between Imo and Anambra states. “They plant/bury landmines and explosives in pathways leading to the referenced camp, ostensibly for fortification”, one of the sources hinted. Speaking on the importation of the UAV, another source revealed: “Last week, they brought it specifically to one of the troubled states in the South East, which was intercepted and seized upon deployment. “It may interest you to know that the platform was modelled as agriculture surveillance drone, which was imported from one of the leading Asian countries. “It was discovered that arrangements had been made for more supplies, had the intercepted asset been successfully deployed, with the sole aim of surveillance, intelligence, and possible reconnaissance. “It is important to let the general public know that already-primed dynamites were also intercepted in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, “Specifically, no fewer than 225 of the dynamites as well as improvised explosives devises (IEDs), were recovered by fighting state forces, who have dedicated their lives to the defence of the nation, security and public safety. “As a matter of fact, they wanted to deploy the IEDs in public places, in order to record maximum casualties, which is the hallmark of terrorism and associated tendencies”, the source stated. Another informed source, who spoke in similar vein, said: ‘They use IEDs to ward-off advancement by military and security operatives, who do not go the whole hog, in such situations, to avoid collateral damage. “To avoid collateral damage, there are aspects of operations you cannot carry out, and responsibly so. “The government is aware that they plant explosives along roads leading to their stronghold They have used a ring to protect themselves in that camp lying between Anambra and Imo states. “They have taken their desperate strategy to the extent of planting close circuit televisions (CCTVs) in masts, as part of desperate surveillance measures. “All of these are to achieve huge casualties, more so that the South East is densely populated”. On why there seems to be disagreement in the camp of IPOB, Saturday Telegraph learnt that: ‘The fight is about money”. It was further gathered that, “there are about three or so accounts offshore, which have an estimated $700, 000. “The fight, from all indications, has to do with who takes what, simple”.

